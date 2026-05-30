Historic Events on May 30

Today is Saturday, May 30, marking the 150th day of 2026. Several historic events occurred on this day in the past.

Today is Saturday, May 30 , the 150th day of 2026. There are 215 days left in the year. On May 30 , 1937, 10 people were killed when police fired on steelworkers demonstrating near the Republic Steel plant in South Chicago.

In 1431, Joan of Arc, condemned as a heretic, was burned at the stake in Rouen, France. In 1911, the first Indianapolis 500 auto race was held at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; driver Ray Harroun won the race with an average speed of 74.6 mph . In 1922, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. , was dedicated in a ceremony attended by President Warren G. Harding, Chief Justice William Howard Taft and Abraham Lincoln’s surviving son, 78-year-old Robert Todd Lincoln.

In 1935, Babe Ruth played in his last major league baseball game for the Boston Braves, leaving after the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. In 1972, three members of the militant group known as the Japanese Red Army opened fire at Tel Aviv’s Lod Airport, now Ben-Gurion Airport, killing 26 people. Two attackers died; the third was captured.

In 2002, a solemn, wordless ceremony marked the end of the cleanup at ground zero in New York, 8 1/2 months after the terror attacks of Sept. 11 brought down the World Trade Center’s twin towers. In 2012, former Liberian President Charles Taylor was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted on 11 counts of aiding and abetting war crimes and crimes against humanity at a trial at The Hague.

In 2023, disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes began serving an 11-year sentence at a Texas prison after being convicted on felony counts of fraud and conspiracy for overseeing an infamous blood-testing hoax. In 2024, Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Actor Colm Meaney is 73. Musician Tom Morello is 62. Rapper Lucki is 30.





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Historic Events May 30 Joan Of Arc Indianapolis 500 Babe Ruth

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