US
Advertisement
Dupree School

Historic Dupree School dedicates community center, honors veterans

WTVYNews4#590 in United States
Historic Dupree School dedicates community center, honors veterans
Historic Dupree School · Dupree School Ashford · Ashford
Advertisement

As the project nears completion, this is the beginning of a new era for the school.

ASHFORD, Ala. - The Historic Dupree School held a dedication Wednesday for its community center while honoring veterans in the school’s history. The community center is about 80% complete.

Attendees saw inside the building at the ceremony. The project began a few years ago. Community leaders such as Wiregrass Electric presented checks for the final stretch, which will include educational tools, furniture and other additions. The ceremony was held with a veterans’ salute.

Also readMore than 138,000 NYC public school students were homeless last year, report finds

The salute honored educators from the school’s history who served in World War I and students such as World War II veteran Thelma Hall, whose picture hangs in the community center. Steve Smith of the Historic Dupree School spoke at the ceremony.

Advertisement

“They took time to leave their farms, leave their families, leave their schools, leave their jobs, and go serve this country,” Smith said. “You’ll go back and you study some of these great personalities of the past, and you are inspired on how they can affect us and challenge us today. ” Smith said that as the project nears completion, this is the beginning of a new era for the school.

The center will serve as a space for the arts, agricultural training and other community purposes. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

WTVYNews4#590 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
Historic Dupree School Dupree School Ashford Ashford Veterans Veterans Day WTVY WTVY News4 WTVY News 4

More on Dupree School

See all

Sportsbooks Face Historic Losses as NFL Week Nine Favorites Dominate

NFL Week Nine saw a historic shift in betting fortunes as favorites won nearly every gAme, resulting in massive payouts for public bettors and significant losses for sportsbooks. While college football offered a more balanced outcome, the NFL weekend was defined by the overwhelming success of parlay tickets and favorite moneylines.

HeadTopics Trends

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextSportsbooks Face Historic Losses as NFL Week Nine Favorites Dominate