Historic Dupree School dedicates community center, honors veterans

As the project nears completion, this is the beginning of a new era for the school.

ASHFORD, Ala. - The Historic Dupree School held a dedication Wednesday for its community center while honoring veterans in the school’s history. The community center is about 80% complete.

Attendees saw inside the building at the ceremony. The project began a few years ago. Community leaders such as Wiregrass Electric presented checks for the final stretch, which will include educational tools, furniture and other additions. The ceremony was held with a veterans’ salute.

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The salute honored educators from the school’s history who served in World War I and students such as World War II veteran Thelma Hall, whose picture hangs in the community center. Steve Smith of the Historic Dupree School spoke at the ceremony.

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“They took time to leave their farms, leave their families, leave their schools, leave their jobs, and go serve this country,” Smith said. “You’ll go back and you study some of these great personalities of the past, and you are inspired on how they can affect us and challenge us today. ” Smith said that as the project nears completion, this is the beginning of a new era for the school.

The center will serve as a space for the arts, agricultural training and other community purposes. Download the WTVY News4 app to get alerts and stories the moment they are published. Available for FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!