Historic Comeback: New York Knicks Overcome Massive Deficit to Defeat San Antonio Spurs in NBA Finals Game 4

The New York Knicks staged the largest comeback in NBA Finals history, erasing a 29-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 and take a 3-1 series lead.

The New York Knicks have etched their names into the annals of basketball history following a performance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals that defied all conventional logic.

In a contest that seemed decided by the midpoint of the second quarter, the Knicks managed to rally from a staggering 29-point deficit to secure a 107-106 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. This win not only gives New York a commanding 3-1 lead in the series but also establishes the largest comeback ever witnessed in the history of the NBA Finals.

The sheer magnitude of the turnaround transformed what appeared to be a blowout into one of the most dramatic sporting events of the decade. For the first two and a half quarters, the San Antonio Spurs played a brand of basketball that was nearly flawless. They entered the halftime break with a massive 76-49 lead, a 27-point margin that tied the third-largest halftime lead in the history of the title series.

The Spurs were particularly lethal from beyond the arc, sinking 14 three-pointers in the first half alone, which set a new NBA Finals record for any single half. Their offensive explosion reached its peak at the 9:40 mark of the third quarter, where the scoreboard read San Antonio 81 and New York 52.

At that moment, trailing by 29 points, the Knicks were facing an insurmountable mountain, as no team had ever previously recovered from a deficit of 24 points or more to win a finals game. However, the final 21 and a half minutes of the game saw a complete reversal of fortunes. The Knicks ignited a relentless surge, outscoring the Spurs 55-25 in the closing stretch.

This 30-point swing mirrored the legendary 2008 comeback by Boston against the Los Angeles Lakers, yet the Knicks surpassed that feat by overcoming a larger initial gap. New York showed incredible resilience, refusing to buckle under the pressure. Interestingly, the Knicks never held a lead of more than one point throughout the entire game, marking the first time any team has achieved such a win this season.

This trend of dramatic recoveries has become a hallmark of the Knicks season, following a similar 22-point fourth-quarter comeback against Cleveland during the Eastern Conference Finals. The victory was fueled by the extraordinary scoring efforts of Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby. Brunson delivered a powerhouse performance with 36 points, while Anunoby contributed 33 points, including the critical tip-in that served as the winning basket.

By both scoring over 30 points in a finals game, the duo joined an elite group of historic pairings. They now share a rare distinction with legendary combinations such as Elgin Baylor and Jerry West, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, and Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. This offensive synergy proved to be the catalyst for the Knicks recovery, as they dismantled the Spurs defense that had looked impenetrable in the early stages of the game.

While the Knicks celebrate a historic win, the Spurs will be left to wonder how they let a record-breaking start slip away. San Antonio set the record for the most points scored by a road team in the first half of a finals game with their 76-point output. Their early dominance was a masterclass in precision, but their inability to sustain that momentum in the second half cost them the game.

As the series moves forward, the New York Knicks hold all the momentum, having proven that no lead is safe when they are on the court. The basketball world now watches to see if the Spurs can find a way to respond or if the Knicks will complete their journey to the championship





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