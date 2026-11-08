Historic College Football Giant Set to Plummet in New Rankings After Ugly Loss

All eyes were on Lane Kiffin to not only improve his fortunes against a familiar nemesis in the SEC, but also to put his team firmly in the college football nat

All eyes were on Lane Kiffin to not only improve his fortunes against a familiar nemesis in the SEC, but also to put his team firmly in the college football national title picture.

Neither of those things happened, as LSU came out of Death Valley on the wrong end of a 31-13 decision against old rival Alabama. What began as a competitive SEC clash turned into a statement victory for the Crimson Tide, who pulled away with late scores and controlled the fourth quarter. The defeat drops Lane Kiffin and LSU to 6-3 and raises immediate questions about its standing in both the polls and the College Football Playoff picture.

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The loss is expected to trigger a significant slide in the next AP top 25 poll. Entering the weekend ranked No. 14, the team is likely to fall several spots, possibly outside the top 20, given the margin and the quality of the opponent. Voters have shown little patience for lopsided results against ranked conference foes, and a double-digit defeat at home will weigh heavily. Saturday’s matchup was a near-elimination game for both sides.

A third loss leaves the program needing near-perfect results the rest of the way and significant help elsewhere. Historical trends in the 12-team era suggest three-loss teams from the SEC face an uphill climb without a conference championship appearance. For head coach Lane Kiffin, the result continues a long and difficult personal history against his archnemesis from Tuscaloosa.

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The offensive rhythm that had carried the team through recent weeks stalled under pressure, stalling on critical drives and squandering red zone opportunities. Meanwhile, the Tide improved to 7-2 and solidified their standing near the top of the rankings. Already sitting at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff, a road victory against a ranked SEC rival provides a valuable résumé boost and keeps them firmly in control of their postseason destiny.

With a more manageable remaining schedule, Alabama emerges from the weekend in a strong position to contend for both a high seed and a deep playoff run. The contrast could not be clearer. One program faces a steep climb just to remain relevant in December. The other leaves with momentum and clearer skies ahead.

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He has covered football for a decade, previously managing several team sites and publishing national content for 247Sports.com for five years. His work has also been published on CBSSports.com. He founded College Football HQ in 2020, and the site joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022 and the On SI network in 2024.