Historic California pier threatens to crumble into the sea as frightening crack opens along walkway

The city of Pacifica’s famous pier closed down early Thursday as an immense crack formed across the structure.

Pacifica’s Municipal Pier was closed due to “observed cracking, separation, and displacement of the concert walkway. ”“Observed cracking, separation, and displacement of the concert walkway and structure elements near the Pier abutment,” was the reason for the closing of Pacifica’s Municipal Pier, the city said in a“The pier will remain closed until it can be determined that the facility is safe for public use,” the statement continued.

Photos showed a large fracture spanning the side of the pier and nearly reaching the Chit Chat Cafe, a popular coffee shop located in front of the pier’s gates. The cafe was also closed and will need to be demolished because of the crack.

“The Pacifica Pier is closed for good. Our cafe on the pier will be demolished shortly. We’d like to extend our love and gratitude to everyone who has been a part of our community through our ownership,” the businessThe owners encouraged customers to support the cafe’s second location in Manor, but acknowledged the greater damage to the community beyond the cafe closing.

“This is a loss for all of Pacifica and the fishing/crabbing community. Tourism will be affected,” they recognized. The pier has served as a gathering for avid fishers and for the crabbing community during the Dungeness crab season. Throughout the years, however, the pier has faced multiple challenges.

In 2021, the location was closed due to handrails collapsing and a large storm in late 2023 caused the city to spend $20 million in damages.in 2024 wrote that “continuous exposure to seawater or marine spray with recurring wet and dry conditions are detrimental to the concrete structure” and rated some parts of the pier’s structure as “poor. ” Pacifica's Municipal Pier was closed due to"observed cracking, separation, and displacement of the concert walkway. "Photo of Chit Chat Cafe





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