Historic 15th-Century Cottage Hiawatha to Be Demolished After Planning Inspector Overturns Council Decision

A 15th-century cottage in Swanmore, Hampshire, known as Hiawatha, will be demolished and replaced with two modern homes after a planning inspector overturned a council ruling that had blocked the development. The cottage, sold by 94-year-old Eric Abbott under the condition it would be preserved, sparked a community campaign with over 1,000 petition signatures and 200 objections. The inspector ruled the building lacks heritage significance and the new-builds would not harm the area's character, despite council concerns over visual impact, biodiversity, and village identity.

The historic 15th-century cottage known as Hiawatha in Swanmore, Hampshire, is set to be demolished and replaced with two modern four-bedroom houses after a planning inspector overturned a council decision to block the development.

The cottage was sold last year by 94-year-old Eric Abbott, who had raised his family there for over 60 years, under the condition that it would be preserved as a family home. However, new owner Simon Smith submitted plans to Winchester City Council to tear down the property, sparking widespread opposition. More than 1,000 people signed a petition and 200 objections were filed during the public consultation.

The council initially refused the application, citing that the new-builds would be 'visually intrusive' and fail to 'adequately conserve the identity of Swanmore'. It also noted concerns over biodiversity and recreational pressure. A planning inspector has now overruled the council, stating that while the building is locally valued, it does not meet the threshold for heritage significance and that surrounding homes vary greatly in size and style. The inspector concluded the plans would not harm the area's character or appearance.

The village of Swanmore, mentioned in the Domesday Book, contains many historic buildings from the 16th and 17th centuries, with average house prices around £800,000. Mr Abbott expressed dismay, claiming the new owners misrepresented their intentions and that the cottage, with its ancient well and habitat for local wildlife, should be preserved. Neighbours also argued the new-builds would clash with the village's character. Despite the emotional and community-driven campaign to save Hiawatha, the inspector's decision means the demolition will proceed





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Hiawatha Cottage Swanmore Hampshire Demolition Planning Inspector Winchester City Council Heritage New-Build Houses Eric Abbott Simon Smith Village Conservation Domesday Book

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