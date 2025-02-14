Hisense U7 Mini LED QLED TV Prices Drop to Record Lows

The Hisense U7 TV series, known for its impressive visuals and features, is currently experiencing significant price reductions, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. They offer a compelling combination of performance, features, and value.

I vividly recall the dawn of the current gaming generation, which commenced in late 2020. The Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 were in high demand, making them elusive treasures. I even committed the cardinal sin of overpaying a reseller by more than $200 over the manufacturer's suggested retail price for a PlayStation 5. The televisions capable of fully exploiting these consoles' capabilities were equally exorbitant, often costing thousands of dollars.

However, this landscape has transformed considerably after nearly five years. Take, for instance, the Hisense U7. This television possesses all the essential features to deliver an exceptional entertainment experience. You can acquire a 55-inch model for approximately $498 ($301 off) at both Amazon and Best Buy. This price point is merely $20 higher than its previous all-time low. For those desiring a larger screen, you can still secure a 75-inch version for a reasonable price of around $948 ($550 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The grand finale of the lineup is an 85-inch model, now available for $1,307.99 ($892 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.While Hisense may not be the first brand that springs to mind for most individuals, their televisions consistently deliver impressive visuals and stand apart from comparable mid-range models offered by established contenders like LG, Samsung, and Sony. These U7 prices are genuine bargains, considering their 4K Mini LED QLED panels boast a native refresh rate of 144Hz. They encompass variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode, both advantageous features for both console and PC gaming. The 1,500-nit peak brightness, in conjunction with HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision, results in exceptional dynamic range and accurate, vibrant colors. These features are standard fare for any noteworthy centerpiece television in today's market. Notably, Dolby Vision remains absent from any Samsung TV models. The U7 also features Dolby Atmos for immersive cinematic audio, although the benefits are typically challenging to discern through a television's built-in speakers. However, the 40W 2.1-channel audio system, incorporating a built-in subwoofer, should provide above-average sound quality out of the box. The Hisense U7 utilizes Google TV, which has evolved into one of the most agreeable, cohesive, and comprehensive smart TV platforms available. It offers personalized recommendations drawn from every accessible app, and you can employ natural language voice commands with Google Assistant to pinpoint something more specific. Google TV also supports Chromecast casting and Apple AirPlay mirroring, alongside Amazon Alexa and Apple Home integrations





