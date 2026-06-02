Hisense Brings World Cup Energy Home with Game Day Ready Campaign

Hisense's Game Day Ready campaign is turning North American homes into immersive soccer arenas, with fans upgrading spaces to share the FIFA World Cup 2026 experience together.

In North American households, the anticipation of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has already begun to reshape living spaces, turning kitchens, basements, and living rooms into vibrant game‑day arenas.

The official sponsor Hisense has launched its Game Day Ready campaign to help fans recreate the stadium atmosphere at home, offering a blend of cutting‑edge display technology, premium sound systems, and thoughtful space design. Fans across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the host cities are customizing their rooms with larger screens, upgraded audio, and communal areas that accommodate family and friends for long matches. The transformation goes beyond mere hardware upgrades.

For instance, MattyFC, a soccer enthusiast who first fell in love with the sport thanks to Brazilian player Osnir, used Game Day Ready to revitalize Osnir's living room. The installation included a 55‑inch screen, a powerful sound system, a projector, and a redesigned kitchen area, turning what was once a weak, cramped setup into an immersive viewing experience that honors the player who inspired him.

In another touch‑point, Canadian creator @GameRoomTheater recognised that his impressive man cave, though luxurious, kept him from family gatherings. Game Day Ready helped him shift the space to a family room, installing a 100‑inch UX TV, a secondary Canvas TV, a French‑door refrigerator, and a custom beverage center; the result was a room that could host both intimate family moments and large crowds.

From the bustling streets of Toronto to the festive neighborhoods of Mexico City, personal stories illustrate the campaign's reach. Salvatore, a devoted Juventus fan and community pillar in Toronto, had already converted his basement into a club shrine. With the help of his friends, the Bello brothers, Game Day Ready upgraded the space with a new TV, advanced sound, and kitchen enhancements, while preserving his cherished espresso machine.

In Mexico, reporter Valeria reinvented her home kitchen to echo childhood memories, while in Mexico City, Marcela and Esteban set out to create a dedicated viewing area for the family's 14‑year‑old soccer enthusiast. The result was a custom set‑up featuring a television, soundbar, and an environment tailored to a young fan's passion.

These narratives unite under a common theme: the FIFA World Cup 2026 will not just be watched from stadiums but from family living rooms that echo the convivial spirit of soccer. Hisense's Game Day Ready initiative acknowledges the cultural significance of soccer in shaping community bonds and family traditions. By equipping fans with the necessary technology and thoughtful design, the campaign turns everyday spaces into gathering places where laughter, cheers, and shared memories naturally flow.

In this way, the anticipation of the World Cup pulses through kitchens spiced with home cooking, basements bathed in LED glow, playgrounds of living rooms, and showroom‑like family rooms across North America. The journey to 2026 has already begun, and it is being celebrated together at home, with families united, friends cheering across borders, and a shared love for the beautiful game bringing people into one apartment, one basement, one garage-any room that can accommodate a shared love of soccer





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