HISD state takeover may be nearing transition back to local control

Houston ISD's state-appointed Board of Managers plans to meet with elected trustees about a potential return to local control, though no timeline has been set, as new legislation and a report raise questions about Texas school district takeovers.

Houston ISD’s state takeover could be heading toward a turning point, as the state-appointed Board of Managers prepares to meet with elected trustees about a potential transition back to local control.

The announcement comes after the midterm elections and as Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has campaigned on ending state takeovers of public school districts. HISD cuts hit campuses across Houston as schools begin notifying families of staffing and program changes HISD says the planned meetings are intended to help elected trustees better understand the district’s finances, academic programs, facilities and day-to-day operations before they eventually resume control.

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However, the meetings do not establish an official timeline for ending the takeover. The district has not announced when the meetings will take place. New legislation could change state takeover rules The potential transition also comes as state lawmakers consider changes to how Texas takes control of struggling school districts. Senate Bill 240, recently filed by State Sen.

Molly Cook, would establish additional safeguards around state takeovers. The proposal aims to create less invasive interventions, establish clearer standards for when a takeover is warranted and require a plan for returning control to locally elected school boards. The legislation could change how much authority the state has over local school districts and what steps must be taken before that authority is eventually returned.

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New 81-page report raises questions about HISD takeover, from teacher departures to taxpayer spending Teachers union calls for more accountability Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, says locally elected leaders should have a meaningful role in decisions affecting their communities. Anderson believes clearer guidelines are needed for why districts are taken over and how state-appointed board members are held accountable.

“We believe that guardrails need to be in place. Districts need to know exactly why they are being taken over,” Anderson said.

“There needs to be some criteria for the people who have taken over. ” What a transition could mean for HISD teachers and students The Texas Education Agency took control of HISD in June 2023, following years of failing academic ratings at Wheatley High School and concerns surrounding the district’s school board. Since then, state-appointed leadership has overseen major changes throughout the district.

Anderson says a transition back to local control could also create an opportunity for former HISD teachers to return. She says many longtime educators left the district during the takeover and hopes some could eventually come back under different leadership.

“Those teachers were replaced with non-certified teachers,” Anderson said. “I’m hoping that if they are given the opportunity to come back to HISD under a different administration, they would be happy to come. ” For now, it remains unclear when HISD’s state takeover will officially end. The upcoming meetings between appointed board members and elected trustees are expected to help prepare for that eventual transition, but the district has not announced a schedule.

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HISD sent the following statement: HISD Board of Managers Plans Meetings to Support Future Transition to Elected Board HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District Board of Managers is committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition to elected governance when that time comes. As part of that commitment, the Board plans to schedule a series of meetings with elected trustees over the coming months to share information about the District’s progress, operations, and challenges.

The meetings will provide opportunities for elected trustees to receive updates on student achievement, academic programs, District finances, facilities, and other key areas of District operations. They will also offer important context about the work underway to strengthen schools and improve student outcomes across HISD.

“We want to make sure elected trustees have a clear understanding of where the District stands, the progress our students and schools have made, and the work that lies ahead,” said Board of Managers President Ric Campo. “Our goal is to support a smooth transition by sharing information, answering questions, and ensuring that future District leadership is well-informed and prepared to build on the progress being made.

” Since its appointment in 2023, the Board of Managers has focused on improving student achievement, strengthening District operations, and ensuring HISD is positioned for long-term success. The Board recognizes that a thoughtful transition is an important part of sustaining that progress and maintaining a strong focus on students. The planned meetings are intended to support transparency, continuity, and collaboration.

They do not change the current governance structure or establish a timeline for the transition to elected governance, which remains under the authority of the Texas Education Agency.