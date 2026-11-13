HISD preparing for possible return to local control as early as January 2027

Houston ISD’s state-appointed Board of Managers says it is working with elected trustees on a transition plan, but the decision on when to end the state takeover has not yet been made.

Houston ISD is preparing for a possible return to local control as early as January 2027, following an election that could bring major changes to the district’s leadership.

At Thursday night’s school board meeting, the president of HISD’s state-appointed Board of Managers announced that the district has already begun working with elected trustees on a plan to hand back control of Texas’ largest school district.

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“We’re planning as if the trustees must be ready by mid-January of 2027,” Board President Campo said. The announcement comes just over a week after voters elected Gina Hinojosa as Texas’ next governor. Hinojosa has pledged to replace Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath and end state takeovers of public school districts, including HISD. The Texas Education Agency took control of HISD in 2023, replacing its elected school board with a state-appointed Board of Managers and installing Superintendent Mike Miles.

Transition planning already underway Campo said the appointed board met with elected trustees Monday to begin outlining a transition plan, building on meetings held throughout the year. District staff are now assembling a comprehensive package of information to prepare elected trustees to resume oversight of HISD. That information will cover district finances, budgets, transportation, human resources, academic programs, classroom instruction and other operations.

“When the trustees return, they will have the information they need to do their best work,” Campo said. The board president also made a significant commitment concerning the reforms implemented during the state takeover.

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“We will not try to codify any reforms implemented during the takeover,” Campo said. “Those decisions belong to whoever governs next, which will be the elected trustees. ” That means the current board says it will not attempt to make its educational reforms permanent before relinquishing control.

However, the district emphasized that its current leadership structure remains in place. No official date for ending the takeover Despite the January target, HISD officials stressed that a return to local control is not guaranteed by that date. Campo said the board will respect decisions made by the incoming governor and the next Texas education commissioner about the timing and structure of the transition.

The district is preparing for a possible handoff rather than announcing that the takeover has officially ended.

“Our goal is a smooth, prepared transition to the HISD elected trustees whenever it comes,” Campo said. Elected trustees push for greater say in major decisions The prospect of returning to local control dominated public comments at Thursday’s meeting, with elected trustees urging the appointed board to avoid major financial commitments before the transition. Much of the criticism centered on a proposed $92.4 million construction contract for the Southside Launchpad Career and Innovation Center.

Elected Trustee Donnie Hernandez urged the board to postpone the decision until elected representatives could review the district’s finances and determine whether the project should move forward.

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“This is a major item using taxpayer dollars and elected representatives should have a say,” Hernandez said. Other elected trustees questioned the project’s financing and whether the district should commit to the contract before the transition. The debate highlighted a larger concern among critics of the takeover: whether the state-appointed board should continue making long-term decisions while preparing to return authority to locally elected officials.

Questions remain about Superintendent Mike Miles The transition also raises questions about the future of Superintendent Mike Miles, who was appointed when the state took control of HISD in 2023. Several elected trustees and community members called for his departure during Thursday’s meeting. Elected Trustee Felicity Pereira raised concerns about the financial implications of ending his employment, saying his contract could require approximately $1 million in salary and benefits if he is terminated without cause.

Pereira urged the appointed board not to negotiate a termination agreement before elected trustees return. No decision about Miles’ future was announced as part of the transition plan. A new chapter for HISD For many parents, students and elected trustees who have opposed the takeover, Thursday’s announcement represented a significant shift after more than three years of state control.

Several speakers welcomed the prospect of restoring local oversight, while also raising concerns about teacher turnover, school closures, classroom instruction and community involvement. But elected trustees also acknowledged that returning to local control will bring substantial challenges. The district will need to address its financial condition, academic performance, staffing and the future of reforms introduced during the takeover.

For now, HISD’s appointed leadership says its focus is ensuring elected trustees are prepared to take over whenever the state authorizes the transition.

“The transition must never come at the expense of Houston students,” Campo said.