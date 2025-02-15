HISD Bus Route Changes Leave Parents Frustrated

Houston Independent School District (HISD) implemented changes to bus routes aimed at reducing travel times and saving money. However, these changes resulted in some students being stranded on buses for extended periods, causing frustration and concern among parents. One parent, Soderstrom, shared her experience of her daughter waiting for over an hour on a bus after her school dismissed. The district acknowledged the issue and promised to revert to the original route, but parents remain apprehensive about future changes.

It was supposed to be a move to make bus rides shorter. Instead, some HISD parents couldn't believe it when their kids were forced to sit on a bus and wait an hour for another school to dismiss. One parent, Soderstrom, recalled the ordeal. 'It's frustrating,' she said. 'It's panic-inducing. Where is my child? Why is my child sitting in front of a school, just sitting there waiting for over an hour?' On Monday, Soderstrom said her daughter's high school bus route from the Third Ward was changed.

'We were not given prior notification,' Soderstrom recalled. After getting picked up from her school in the Third Ward, instead of heading home to the Heights, the bus traveled to another school. A campus that let out an hour after her daughter's school. Instead of getting home around 3:45 p.m., she arrived at 5:15 p.m. 'She gets car sick,' Soderstrom explained. 'So, sitting in an idling bus is not ideal. It's not ideal for anyone.' Soderstrom said she contacted the transportation department. ABC13 spoke to two other parents as well. 'They said, 'here is the number to call,' which was Mike Miles phone number,' Soderstrom recalled. At first, they also told us the route was going to stay. The district said it recently made changes. It discovered 12,000 students weren't taking the bus who signed up. To improve travel times and save money, they made changes. After hearing from parents and ABC13, the district said it's bringing back Soderstrom's daughter's original route. A change Soderstrom isn't sold on because she's worried to get another message from her daughter. 'Part of me wants to make her ride it so that we get it, so that they understand it is an important route,' Soderstrom said. 'Part of me isn't sure I want her to sit on a bus for an hour.' HISD said it can still make changes to help with students' bussing. If a student was removed recently, the district said families can opt back in and be added back to their route. For these students, they're waiting to see if the change was made. They'll have to wait until Tuesday because there weren't classes on Friday or on Monday





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HISD Bus Route Changes Parents Frustrated Transportation School Delays

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns grow over HISD bus stop near sex offender’s residence in southwest HoustonConcerns have arisen in a southwest Houston neighborhood over a HISD school bus stop located near a registered sex offender's residence at the intersection of Gatewood Avenue and Ingomar Way, less than 100 feet away.

Read more »

Texas Senator Questions HISD Bond Election SpendingA Texas State Senator is raising concerns about the Houston Independent School District's (HISD) spending on a 2024 bond election campaign. The $2 million initiative, labeled “Key Action 2” in HISD’s Adopted Budget Book, includes hiring a consulting group to support the campaign. The senator believes this use of taxpayer dollars is inappropriate, especially considering the Texas election code prohibits advocating for passage or defeat of a political measure. The senator also points to HISD's social media videos ending with the phrase “RENEW HISD” as potentially suggestive of illegal electioneering.

Read more »

RTD adds new bus route linking neighborhoods and arts districtsThe Regional Transportation District has launched a new bus route running near the South Platte River to connect people in low-income neighborhoods with Denver’s arts and theater districts.

Read more »

School Bus Driver Buys Rifle, Brings It On Bus With ChildrenA New York school bus driver purchased a rifle during his route and transported it on the bus with a group of students. The driver was arrested and fired.

Read more »

HISD and Protesters Clash Over Immigration Policies and ReformHouston Independent School District (HISD) faces protests over its handling of immigration concerns and ongoing reforms. Protesters, concerned about potential ICE raids and pressure on teachers, argue HISD's response is inadequate. HISD maintains its commitment to student privacy and safety, reiterating that policies regarding law enforcement interactions on campus remain unchanged.

Read more »

HISD Superintendent Remains Silent on $2 Million 'Key Action' Tied to November BondDespite reports revealing a $2 million expenditure on a consulting group for a bond election campaign, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles remains unavailable for comment. Parents and experts criticize the district's spending and potential electioneering, prompting calls for accountability from Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare.

Read more »