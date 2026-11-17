Houston ISD's appointed board of managers agreed on Monday to stop the bidding process on district properties, saying it wants to preserve the authority of incoming elected trustees.

Houston ISD's appointed board of managers agreed on Monday to stop the bidding process on district properties, saying it wants to preserve the authority of incoming elected trustees.

Houston ISD's appointed board of managers agreed on Monday to stop the bidding process on district properties, saying it wants to preserve the authority of incoming elected trustees. The decision came just 20 minutes after elected trustees made a public plea asking the board to halt major financial decisions before the transition of power. The decision comes as the end of state intervention is apparently being fast-tracked.

Also read 'That gives me hope': HISD parents optimistic about district returning to local control

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said she will replace Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who appointed the HISD board of managers. The board president, Ric Campo, says he expects the managers to leave by mid-January and elected trustees to assume control. With weeks left, elected trustees asked the board on Monday not to accept bids on a dozen campus properties currently up for sale. According to trustees, bids close on Dec. 15, but the district does not have to accept them.

"The trustees elected by the public should have the opportunity to review the district's long-term facility plans and needs to hear from the neighborhoods affected," Dani Hernandez, an HISD elected trustee, said. "Walk away, allow us to start making these decisions, allow us to discuss it with our community and our respective districts, allow us to be the leaders and elected officials that we were elected to be," Myrna Guidry, another elected trustee, said.

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Nationwide ground stop lifted after more than 4 hours as Trump administration blames old, overloaded tech Monday's win for the elected trustees came after a school board meeting last Thursday, where trustees asked the board not to approve negotiating a $92 million construction contract for a new career and technology center at Grimes Park in Sunnyside, and instead leave the decision to the trustees when they took power. The board voted to approve the contract.

"Any decision from here on out through the transition, whether it be about selling properties, a new superintendent, whatever it may be, has to be made with community input," Placido Gomez, an HISD elected trustee, said. On Monday, the district said in part, "HISD has canceled the process of receiving bids for all surplus properties and will not enter into any new contracts.

The district said decisions regarding the sale of surplus properties and new contracts will be left to the incoming elected board. The board of managers looks forward to continued collaboration with elected trustees to ensure a successful transition that protects the academic progress achieved by HISD students and teachers while allowing the incoming board to establish its own priorities and direction for the district.

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