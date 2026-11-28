The latest film from 'Voy! Voy! Voy!' director Omar Hilal is a Cairo-set crime comedy starring Ahmed Helmy and Hend Sabry.

‘His Weakest Creatures’ Director on Offering Hope to Egyptians With His Feel-Good Crime Comedy, Starring Ahmed Helmy and Hend Sabry Jessy Moussallem’s ‘Faux Bijoux,’ Laila Abbas’ ‘America Is Behind the Door’ Take Top Prizes at Marrakech’s Atlas Workshops Jeff Goldblum Breaks Into ‘Wicked’ Song While Reflecting on His ‘Unexpectedly Enduring Career’ at Marrakech: ‘You Just Follow Your Curiosity and Your Heart’ ‘Paper Tiger’ Director James Gray Calls Out ‘Dumb, Ethically, Morally Bankrupt’ Festival Competitions and Jokes That He’s Giving Up on Cannes: ‘I’ve Learned My Lesson’ unites two of the Arab film world’s most bankable stars in his latest feature, “His Weakest Creatures,” a dark comedic thriller that premiered with a gala screening Friday at the, the film follows a desperate zoologist at Cairo’s crumbling Giza Zoo who agrees to sell animals to a wealthy buyer, pulling him into a dangerous smuggling operation that could save his family — or destroy everything he has spent his life protecting.

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“His Weakest Creatures” was inspired by the incredible, pulled-from-the-headlines story of a spate of mysterious disappearances that took place at the Giza Zoo between 2005 and 2008, when an estimated 400 animals were stolen. As with the director’s previous effort, which represented Egypt in the 2024 Oscar race for best international feature, the film focuses on the travails of everyday Egyptians whose fortunes have steadily eroded, along with their hopes for returning their struggling nation to its former glory.