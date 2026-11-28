Nate Carr joined the House of Prestige after he lost his biological family.

Nate Carr was kicked out of his family home at the age of 16, after his mother spotted him on the porch with another boy’s arm around him.

His stepfather told him to pack his bags. Growing up attracted to men, “I just always hid it away from them until I couldn’t hide it anymore,” Carr said. Soon after, in 2008, he and some friends found themselves at the after-hours queer nightclub the Breakfast Club in North Philly. That’s where Carr met Alvernian Prestige, the unofficial mayor of Philly’s long-running ballroom scene.

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Prestige liked the kids.