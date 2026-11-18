The 75-year-old man hospitalized after he was pushed by a police officer during a peaceful protest last week in Buffalo, New York, suffered a brain injury as a result of the incident, his lawyer revealed Thursday.

The confrontation during a peaceful protest in Buffalo, New York, last week was captured on video that has since gone viralMartin Gugino, the injured Buffalo protester described by President Trump as an “ANTIFA provocateur,” is in reality a “quiet” and “gentle” community leader, said Rahwa Ghirmatzion, executive director of the advocacy group PUSH Buffalo.after he was pushed by a police officer during a peaceful protest last week in Buffalo, New York, suffered a brain injury as a result of the incident, his lawyer revealed Thursday.

Kelly Zarcone said her client, activist Martin Gugino,"is starting physical therapy," which Zarcone called"a step in the right direction.

Also read UK Brain Scanner Shortage Risks Delaying Dementia Diagnosis and New Treatments

"after he was pushed by a police officer during a peaceful protest last week in Buffalo, New York, suffered a brain injury as a result of the incident, his lawyer revealed Thursday. Kelly Zarcone said her client, activist Martin Gugino,"is starting physical therapy," which Zarcone called"a step in the right direction.

" "As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now," Zarcone said in a statement. "He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.

Advertisement

"Viral video showed Gugino approach officers then stumble and fall after pushed back during a protest for racial justice Thursday at Buffalo City Hall soon after the city's 8 p.m. curfew. The video also showed an officer who appeared to try to approach Gugino brushed aside by another officer as he lay on the ground with blood pooling near his ear.

Witnesses described the protest as peaceful and an attorney statement said Gugino is"a longtime peaceful protester, human rights advocate, and overall fan of the US Constitution for many years," NBC affiliate He is involved with the Western New York Peace Center and Latin American Solidarity Committee, whose executive director Vicki Ross, told The Associated Press Tuesday that Gugino is still hospitalized but out of intensive care. He has also been undergoing treatment for cancer, she said.

Amid outcry over video of the incident, two Buffalo officers, Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, were suspended without pay then charged with second-degree assault. They have pleaded not guilty and President Donald Trump, who has long sowed disinformation on Twitter, spread an unfounded conspiracy theory Tuesday about a 75-year-old man hospitalized after he was pushed by a police officer during a peaceful protest last week in Buffalo, New York. without any evidence Tuesday that Gugino"could be an ANTIFA provocateur," may have had a"scanner," and that he"fell harder than was pushed.

" Trump tagged his tweet with a reference to One America News, a right-wing media outlet that often amplifies conspiracies. Gugino could be seen holding a cell phone in the video, which of Gugino as saying he is a Catholic retired scientist who has long advocated for the poor, disenfranchised and on behalf of Black Lives Matter. Gugino's attorney, Kelly Zarcone, told The Associated Press that Trump's accusations"are utterly baseless and ridiculous.

""No one from law enforcement has even suggested anything otherwise, so we are at a loss to understand why the president of the United States would make such dark, dangerous, and untrue accusations about him," she said. Buffalo's Mayor Brown also responded to Trump Tuesday, saying his city was"laser focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice and building a good future for our residents.

Advertisement

", the City of Buffalo is laser focused on healing, taking action against racial injustice and building a good future for our residents. We pray for a full recovery for Mr. Gugino and as I have repeatedly said, the two officers deserve due process. Whether it's an officer bloodying a peaceful protester or a President defending him with a conspiracy theory he saw on TV.

"How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude," Cuomo said during a news conference. "I mean if there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment from the president of the United States … at this moment of anguish and anger, what does he do? Pours gasoline on the fire. If he ever feels a moment of decency he should apologize for that tweet.

" It wasn't just Democrats who took issue with the president's smear. The No. 2 Republican in the Senate, John Thune of South Dakota, also criticized Trump's tweet.

"It’s a serious accusation, which should only be made with facts and evidence. And I haven’t seen any yet," Thune told reporters at the Capitol.