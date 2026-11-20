'No computer skills, no skills with tools, no understanding of the relationship between employer and employee. They just lacked basic knowledge and life skills.'

left the internet surprisingly divided, I have to know whether the newest generation in the workforce is truly that bad.was curious about the same thing, asking, "Hiring managers of Reddit, are younger applicants really showing up to interviews withI have a feeling it's going to be a bit of both, but only these answers will reveal the truth: 1.

"I've hired a few, and the one that will stick with me is the kid who put carpentry on his resume for a marketing position. When I asked about it, he said he watched his dad assemble furniture...purchased furniture.

Also read Labour Apprenticeship Cuts Could Displace 100,000 Women Annually as Milburn Report Prioritizes Youth Hiring

" 2. "The influencer mentality will make them fail the interview immediately. Trying to punchline everything, talking wild shit about their last job, trying to dominate the conversation while we're trying to ask questions... It makes them feel like they're doing great.

But they're not. It's not uncommon to get called out by name when they get rejected. My company now always transcribes interviews to send cease-and-desist legal threats because these call-outs will make shit up. They'll also get blacklisted in our hiring software for future applications.

"3. "One guy really did show up with his mom, and I made his mom wait in the lobby 'because she's not going to be here while you're working if you get the job. ' Most people were okay, though. Now, of course, the other hell of it was that the best applicants I liked the most didn't get hired.

The people who got hired were the people who were willing to accept what we were paying, not the ones who tried to negotiate based on having years or decades of documented skill.

"4. "The number of TERRIBLE interviews I've had candidates give has definitely increased significantly. I recently had a candidate applying for a public safety job say, 'I'm not good at dealing with stress.

' WTF!?! Do you know what job you just applied for?

"The interviewer told her that doing math was a routine task and that she would be expected to do it every day. She suggested we divide underwriters up into groups and 'one does the math and the other group does the rest.

' 5. "I think this is the first generation to actually ask, 'Why should I give a shit? ' I was terrified of making the company look bad because of how I presented myself; meanwhile, I didn't get any pay increases despite taking on more responsibilities for years. The people at the top are living longer, working longer, and giving back less of the profit.

So why should the menial workers break their backs and waste their youth for no real reward? The simple answer is, they shouldn't. I wouldn't bother if I were half my age and starting out again.

"plain and clear that we are being taken advantage of , so why would we care? I'm not going to go out of my way to do extra and look good unless I'm at one of the rare companies that actually rewards that.

"6. "I had one guy accept an offer and then call me the next week because his mom told him to ask for more. We rescinded the offer afterward.

"7. "I hired for a just-above-entry-level position 3 years ago and dealt with some fairly unhinged shit, all from Gen Z applicants. I had someone show up to the front desk, unannounced, wanting to speak to me and give me their resume. I happened to be taking a personal day and wasn't in, and when she found out, she yelled at the front desk staff about how she'd spent 3 hours on the road just to have this conversation.

Ma'am, if you think I'm going to hire you after you abused our front desk staff, you have another thing coming.

""I had one applicant who wouldn't stop trying to contact me. She called several times, showed up to the front desk twice, emailed me 3–4 times, and even messaged me on my personal social media. Our policy was that all contact with applicants had to go through HR, so I never responded, but started forwarding messages to them.

Eventually, I told them I didn't want her trying to contact me anymore, and when they communicated that, she went nuclear and responded with a bunch of insulting things about the organization and me.

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"8. "I work at a hotel, and we often receive CVs which we then resend to HR. I often open the PDF files out of curiosity. The number of young people who send a CV with a picture of themselves that is a selfie in the bathroom, with duck lips, pictures where they are making the peace sign...

Just to name a few. Please don't do this; find a serious photo or take a new one.

"9. "We had a junior intern applicant not show up because his train was canceled. It wasn't a line cancellation — just that specific train. He just didn't wait for the next one or find an alternative public transport option.

Instead, he no-called and no-showed.10.

"I run recruiting for a startup. Is every single Gen Z person I interview horrible? Absolutely not. Some are really good.

Are the ones that are bad uniquely almost unbelievably bad? Definitely Yes. And I will say the average candidate has gotten significantly worse since 2024, both in interview performance and overall professionalism. The bad ones all use AI for everything — not just writing their resume, but also when answering questions during the interview.

"12. "I had an applicant inform me she takes semi-frequent 'mental health days. ' When I explained that this is a heavily regulated industry that requires two people to be in the building so she'd be costing her coworkers hours every time she called off, she told me that wasn’t her problem. She also informed me all her 'mental health days' were excused by her psychologist, so it wasn’t up for discussion.

Needless to say, the interview ended very shortly after. She kept calling back afterward, astonished that she didn’t get the job.

"13. "I've been a hiring manager for 15 years, and I've absolutely seen a downward drift in the self-awareness and tact of candidates. They don't seem to understand how they look from the outside or how to manage that. They volunteer information that makes them actively look bad.

They respond in ways that make me question their judgment. I think part of it is culture leaning towards valuing authenticity more than in the past. They seem to feel that by choosing your words carefully and putting your best foot forward, you're being deceptive and insincere. I had a guy on one of my teams who made an error that cost one of our clients a few thousand dollars.

It wasn't the end of the world, but the guy who made the error just would NOT apologize to his direct supervisor about it or to me. He was fine talking about how we'd fix the process, but anything resembling an actual apology was clearly a line he refused to cross.

" "I had his supervisor explain to him that when you make a mistake, you should apologize for it, as it lets everyone know that you understand when your mistakes negatively impact others, that you care about the quality of your work, and that you are sincere in your desire to improve. And when you very pointedly refuse to apologize, it communicates the exact opposite. He was annoyed by this and argued with her.

He seemed to think he would somehow hurt his career by actively acknowledging he had made a mistake, and he hoped we could all just move past it as quickly as possible if we didn't talk about it. He didn't seem to get that his approach had the exact opposite effect of what he wanted.

"14. "I interviewed a candidate for a position, and it became clear pretty quickly that he had neither the qualifications nor the personality for the position. At the end of the interview, he said, verbatim, 'Do I got the job or whatever?

'"15. "The uncomfortable reality is that a lot of younger applicants genuinely struggle with basic adult communication. Growing up interacting almost exclusively through screens has impacted their ability to handle real-time social friction, look someone in the eye, or think on their feet without a backspace key. But corporate America uses this as a convenient scapegoat to mask the real issue: companies expect polished, 5-year corporate veteran etiquette for entry-level jobs that pay poverty wages.

If you offer insulting compensation, you get unprepared amateurs, yet executives act shocked when a 22-year-old making $17 an hour isn't a charismatic master communicator.

"16. "The thing I have seen the most personally is the resume fluffing. There's always a bit; we get that. A little twist of importance.

But the most common one recently I've seen is just STRAIGHT lying. I'll ask, 'Hey, can you define in simple terms , which you have said on your resume is something you have experience with?

' and it's met with a blank stare. Not even a non-simple-terms definition, just...nothing.

""It's really fucking frustrating that I can't even get an interview for jobs I know I'm qualified for, but I know so many others are getting their foot in the door by 17. "My mom works in HR for the government as the admin, and there are a bunch of Gen Z'ers at her job.

Her complaints seem to be that the younger folks don’t understand the chain of command and think that it’s appropriate to CC her boss when they try to push her around when she doesn’t do what they want.

"18. "I'm interviewing for student positions, and the decline in the quality of candidates is definitely getting worse year over year. In the software field, having someone who actually sat down to understand the concepts rather than regurgitate what AI told them is starting to become a premium.

"19. "There are two skills in particular that I find are lacking: a complete inability to meet deadlines, and to communicate that a deadline will be missed. In some cases, it's to the point where I think it is deliberate, in hopes that someone else will just do the work for them.

If they are asked to have something done a week from today, I can maybe expect to have it back in 10 days and will not have any communication that it will be late. They take zero initiative to work around a problem. Let's say that an Excel file isn't pivoting properly — there's no effort put into trying to fix the formatting or figure out why. It's straight to 'It didn't work, so I just didn't do it.

Can you fix it for me?

' If the answer isn't explicitly what they're used to or what they're told, no additional effort is put forward. " 20. "I'm a department manager at a grocery store. It's about 50/50 in terms of social skills.

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Some are good, but some shut down completely when you talk to them. That's fine and all, though. They're kids, and some people just aren't comfortable with strangers. There's a bigger issue than that.

It's not work ethic. That can be learned, and let's be real: When we were 16–20, we were sandbagging retail jobs. It's critical thinking. A lot can't search for stock themselves; they don't want to try and fail and would rather ask and be told.

With some, I can tell they think they'll be ridiculed for failing. Others really do just lack those basic problem-solving skills.

"21. "I hire summer interns every year, and honestly, it's a mixed bag. In the summer of 2025, all of my interns were rockstars. They were super engaged, professional beyond their years, inquisitive, excited to learn, and, overall, an absolute joy to work with.

I still keep in touch with several of them and would absolutely hire them for a junior role if I have one open. On the other hand, this past summer, the interns I got really struggled. It was a stark reality check for a few of them. No, you cannot take off a week during a 12-week internship to go on a road trip with your friends.

I get you don't know what's going on, but I need to see at least some level of effort. Please stop telling me you think of me as a Dad; that shit is weird. No, I am not recommending you come back next year. I got nothing but complaints from all of your coworkers and even had to have multiple coaching sessions.

"22. "In the last few years, I can think of a handful of examples of very poor younger interviewees, including one who showed up dressed in an old T-shirt. They were very overconfident. It was for an entry-level position, and they told us they'd one day start working at and inspire our other staff to work harder.

They had lots of these kinds of answers, with nothing substantive to back them up. On the other extreme, I've also seen very, very shy candidates. Nerves at an interview are normal, and some people need a bit of prodding to help them get their point across. We make some allowances for that.

But we can't do much for the people who just freeze up completely. Finally, there are candidates who don't show up and don't bother to let us know.

"23. "I work in HR, and most of my hiring is in a low-entry-barrier position in local government. What I notice about younger people these days, in general, is that they do not understand how to dress for an interview. Don't go out and buy a suit if you don't have one, but please come in looking nice.

Looking 'nice' to a lot of people aged 20 or younger means sweatpants and a sweatshirt, flip-flops, and Crocs. There's lots and lots of athleisure with yoga pants and a workout shirt. I understand comfort is huge for this generation, but damn.

""The most common Gen Z kids we hire are kids who played sports or were in clubs. They're the ones who got out of their comfort zone a little to try and pursue some goal or another. They're not all perfect, but they're generally the best we see. The kids who stayed at home or weren't involved with any sort of social activity, they really struggle.

"24. "One guy I interviewed had never worked, even part-time. He'd gotten amazing exam results and said all the right things during the interviews. But as soon as we got to work, he acted like he was back in school: throwing things around the room, making silly comments, and being generally disruptive.

Then he lost his driving license. He's not the first I've seen with this issue, but rather than address the issue, he just started coming in late. I did eventually get him to start acting professionally, although we had to give him a more junior role, and he lost his apprenticeship.

"25. "It’s not just their social skills that are mind-boggling. Their general knowledge, interests, and abilities are, too. The most striking thing, though, is almost always their complete cluelessness about computers and the internet.

It’s wild. But every now and then, someone comes along who really stands out. That’s a joy to see, and we know exactly who’s going to run the show in the future.

" 26. "Every year I fill two co-op spaces at my firm. We used to hire our graduate co-ops once they finished their education for permanent positions, but lately we’ve been passing on them. Last year, BOTH of my interns got duped by an Amazon gift card scam through email.

The first one was maybe understandable . After it happened, we sent out an email basically saying we would never ask them to buy gift cards. Two months later, the second intern fell for it, this time for $2K. Luckily, we managed to cancel the gift cards before the scammer got the money, but the money was frozen for a while. The intern cried to me, asking me to pay them back.

I told them they had been warned and that they'd eventually get their money back. Anyway, neither of them is going to get hired once they're done with their education. They were also just bad at their jobs; no critical thinking skills at all.

"27. "I employ and work with probably 7–8 Gen Z'ers. The majority of my staff are Gen Z. I would say they are pretty normal with their soft skills and social interactions. I sometimes think they have this kind of 'I don't even want this job' attitude , but I get it; I don’t dream of labor either.

"has changed among younger Gen Z folks who were locked down during COVID instead of doing whatever you do in college. You could construe it as a social-skills issue, but it’s not quite that. I don’t even know how to describe it… The work ethic is just different, and they get surprised when they are told they’re not performing wildly above average.

" 29. "I'm a late millennial, and I was hiring up until a year ago, mostly teenagers and young adults 16–20. I wouldn't say they lack social skills, but many of them just seemed completely clueless. They have no computer skills, no tool skills, and no understanding of the employer-employee relationship.

They just lacked basic knowledge and life skills. I'm sure this has always been somewhat true of young adults, but I had an episode with a couple of them who didn't show up for their shift, and when asked about it, they said they'd gone to their family's cabin. To me, that's absolutely absurd. When I was 18, I at least had the common sense to show up for work and not think going skiing was a valid excuse.

They were so blasé about it too, like they genuinely didn't understand they couldn't do that.

"30. "The young people are weird, antisocial zombies a lot of times these days. But companies are absolutely off the rails on the hiring process. HR and AI were always going to be a disaster from day one, but I'm really still legitimately surprised how badly they've managed to screw it up.

"31. "My experience hasn't been with their social skills; my biggest issue is that they lack context skills. To be clear, these are intelligent and competent individuals. There are other examples where I will ask them for a piece of data , like, 'What is the current projection for March invoicing?

' Sometimes these answers are readily available; sometimes they require input from other people. Often, I've found, they will just message me the answer on Teams with no context. That's okay if the answer is readily available around 15 minutes after the conversation. But if it's days later, they won't add the context.

" Okay, ouch. Suddenly, I'm incredibly glad my job doesn't require any interviews or hiring. Some of these undesirable traits are almost understandable, but others? I don't even know how I would respond.

If you've ever interviewed Gen Z workers, I want to know your opinion. Are things truly as bad as they seem?