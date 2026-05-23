Hiring Denis Villeneuve For Bond Film, Video Game Release

Villeneuve's signing for James Bond highlights his status as one of the most sought-after filmmakers in the industry. Meanwhile, the video game release of 007 First Light offers fans a chance to immerse themselves in the Bond saga in a fresh, engaging way.

Director Denis Villeneuve is probably putting the final touches on Dune: Part Three , which will conclude his epic sci-fi trilogy this November. Villeneuve has already secured his next gig, which happens to be one of the most sought-after jobs a mainstream filmmaker could aspire to.

He has been hired to reboot the James Bond franchise following the conclusion of Daniel Craig's five-movie run in 2021. The new film is being written by Steven Knight, and the search for the next Agent 007 has officially commenced. Given how long projects of this magnitude take, don't be surprised if the new Bond movie isn't released until 2028.

However, fans of the iconic British spy can satisfy their urge to jump back into his high-stakes world as early as next week. That's when the hotly anticipated video game 007 First Light will be released worldwide. The character has been featured in video games before — GoldenEye 007 remains a millennial favorite, having been released during the Pierce Brosnan era in 1997. The game was reimagined using Craig's likeness in 2010.

Craig's Bond was featured in three other video games, all developed by Activision — Quantum of Solace, Blood Stone, and 007 Legends. None of those games was particularly acclaimed, and there was always the sense that the property hadn't fully been leveraged for the medium. But 007 First Light appears to be exactly what fans have been waiting for.

Developed by IO Interactive, the same company behind the most recent Hitman titles, the game is set for a May 27 release. It allows fans to experience their favorite fictional character's world in a whole new way and takes the Bond saga into sideways and non-linear explorations of key locations and ethical dilemmas in a motivated, engaging, and entertaining gaming experience





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