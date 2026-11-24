The Cincinnati Zoo reopened Hippo Cove on Monday with new safety measures after Fiona, a 9-year-old Nile hippo, died from swallowing a visitor's knitted hat that was deflected by a ceiling fan. Visitors can now see other hippos, including her mother Bibi, Tucker, and brother Fritz.

The Cincinnati Zoo reopened its Hippo Cove exhibit on Monday with new safety measures after the death of Fiona, the zoo's famous 9-year-old Nile hippopotamus.

Fiona died on Thursday, Nov. 19, after swallowing a visitor's knitted hat that was accidentally deflected into her enclosure by a ceiling fan. The hat became lodged in the middle of her small intestine. Zoo officials shut down the habitat to give keepers space following the incident. The exhibit reopened Monday with modifications to guard against something like this ever happening again, according to Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike.

Also read Hippo Cove reopens at the Cincinnati Zoo with some changes after Fiona’s death

New Safety Measures Installed

We added a layer of netting above the viewing windows and, out of an abundance of caution, removed all ceiling fans in the area, Jenike said in a statement. While Hippo Cove already met strict industry guidelines, zoo leaders said additional safeguards were installed before welcoming guests back. Even though the habitat already met strict standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, we made some modifications to guard against something like this ever happening again, Jenike said.

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The hat Fiona swallowed was tossed by a zoo visitor, and a ceiling fan caught it and flung it into the hippo habitat. As the exhibit reopens, visitors will be able to see Fiona's 27-year-old mother Bibi, 23-year-old Tucker, and her 4-year-old brother Fritz. They have been getting extra care, attention, a few more pumpkins, and according to the Zoo's director of animal care, are behaving normally, the news release noted.

Others left behind watermelons and pumpkins, some of her favorite treats. One note said, She brought so much love in her lifetime. Despite the upgraded barriers, zoo officials stress that they still rely on guests to secure their personal belongings, take extra care near all animal habitats, and notify staff immediately if they see something that shouldn't be in a habitat.

Zoo Accreditation Status Confirmed

The Cincinnati Zoo said it relies on visitors to secure their belongings and to inform zoo staff if they see something that shouldn't be in an animal habitat. The Cincinnati Zoo has been accredited since 1978 and was last accredited in 2025 after an exhaustive inspection, a standard practice for Zoos seeking or renewing accreditation, said Dan Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Nothing was of concern for the hippo habitat in the inspection report.

It seems like it was a freak event that couldn't have been foreseen. Our hearts go out to all the professionals at the Cincinnati Zoo. I know they are devastated by this. Fiona captured the hearts of people all over the country after surviving an early birth in January 2017.

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Fiona Honored in Parade

Born six weeks early at just 29 pounds, Fiona rapidly drew enthusiastic online followers. She beat steep odds to draw millions of fans worldwide. Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief. Macy's also announced via its Instagram story that it will honor Fiona during the upcoming 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Fiona brought joy to millions, including so many in the Macy's community in Cincinnati. This year, as Macy's welcomes our own beloved Blue Hippo back to the Parade, we wanted to mark the occasion, the company said. With the Cincinnati Zoo's blessing, Macy's has made a donation to the zoo in Fiona's memory and Blue Hippo's handlers will wear a purple Fiona patch during the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.