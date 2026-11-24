The Cincinnati Zoo reopened its Hippo Cove exhibit on Monday with new safety measures after 9-year-old Nile hippo Fiona died from swallowing a visitor's knitted hat. The zoo added netting above viewing windows and removed ceiling fans, while tributes to Fiona continue.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden reopened its Hippo Cove exhibit on Monday, implementing significant new safety protocols following the sudden death of Fiona, the beloved 9-year-old Nile hippopotamus. The exhibit had been temporarily closed after Fiona died on Thursday, November 19, after swallowing a visitor's knitted hat that was accidentally deflected into her habitat. Zoo officials confirmed that the tragic incident was caused by a ceiling fan catching the hat and flinging it over the enclosure barriers into the hippo's space.

In a statement released alongside the reopening announcement, Cincinnati Zoo Director Dave Jenike explained the specific modifications made to the habitat to prevent a recurrence of such events. Jenike emphasized that while the exhibit already met strict industry standards set by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo decided to add an extra layer of safety. The director stated they added a layer of netting above the viewing windows and, out of an abundance of caution, removed all ceiling fans in the immediate area to eliminate any risk of airborne objects entering the habitat.

Also read Hippo Cove reopens at the Cincinnati Zoo with some changes after Fiona’s death

Visitors can now once again view the remaining members of the hippo family, including Fiona's 27-year-old mother, Bibi, her 23-year-old brother, Tucker, and her 4-year-old brother, Fritz. Zoo staff reported that the surviving hippos are receiving extra care and attention, with keepers noting that the animals are behaving normally and enjoying additional pumpkins provided as enrichment. The zoo continues to rely on guests to secure their personal belongings and to notify staff immediately if they observe any items that should not be in an animal habitat.

Dan Ashe, president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, issued a statement supporting the zoo's operations and accreditation status. Ashe noted that the Cincinnati Zoo has been accredited since 1978 and underwent an exhaustive inspection for its last accreditation in 2025. He confirmed that nothing was of concern in the inspection report regarding the hippo habitat, describing Fiona's death as a freak event that could not have been foreseen despite the rigorous safety standards in place.

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Fiona captured the hearts of millions worldwide after surviving a premature birth in January 2017, when she was born six weeks early at just 29 pounds. Her death occurred roughly a decade after another hippo, Henry, died at the same facility in 2017. Following the news of her passing, fans gathered at the zoo to leave tributes, covering a statue of Fiona with flowers and handwritten notes in crayon. Others left behind watermelons and pumpkins, which were among her favorite treats, expressing sentiments that she brought so much love into their lives during her short time.

The national impact of Fiona's legacy was further highlighted by Macy's, which announced via its Instagram account that it would honor her during the upcoming 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. With the blessing of the Cincinnati Zoo, Macy's made a donation in Fiona's memory, and handlers of the parade's Blue Hippo balloon were instructed to wear a purple Fiona patch. The company stated that Fiona brought joy to millions, including many within the Macy's community in Cincinnati, marking her enduring influence on popular culture and public affection for zoo animals.