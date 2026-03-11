Hinojosa defeats Abbott, becomes Texas first Democratic governor since 1995

State Rep. Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, ending three decades of GOP control of the Texas governor's mansion. Abbott conceded and congratulated her on the historic win.

Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee state Rep. Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, making history as the first Democrat elected governor of Texas in more than three decades.

Abbott conceded and congratulated Hinojosa on her victory. It has been the joy of my life to be the governor of the state of Texas, Abbott told his audience of supporters as he conceded the race. Hinojosa is a state representative from Austin who grew up in McAllen. She is a former president of the Austin public school system and a civil rights lawyer.

Also read Abbott vs. Hinojosa: What's at stake in the Texas governor’s race

Ends Decades of Republican Control

Her victory ends a Republican hold on the Texas governor's office that began in January 1995. The last Democrat to hold the office was Ann Richards, who served from 1991 to 1995. George W. Bush succeeded Richards in January 1995, and Republicans controlled the office ever since through the administrations of Bush, Rick Perry and Abbott. Abbott first took office in January 2015 and had maintained Republican control of the governor's mansion for more than a decade.

He was seeking a historic fourth consecutive term as governor of the nation's second most populous state. Throughout her campaign, Hinojosa focused on affordability, public education and other issues affecting Texas families. She criticized Abbott's leadership and argued that voters were more concerned about rising costs than political divisions. Hinojosa focused her campaign on public education funding, teacher pay, opposing school vouchers, data center moratoriums and pocketbook relief.

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She framed her bid as a fight against the billionaires and the corporations, who she accused of driving up prices, closing neighborhood schools and cheating Texans out of basic healthcare. Hinojosa made linking Abbott to President Donald Trump by characterizing both men as participants in institutional corruption and anti-democratic power grabs a centerpiece of her gubernatorial campaign. She advocated for greater investment in public schools, including higher teacher salaries and changes to the state's standardized testing system.

Key Campaign Issues and Policies

She joined other Democrats in calling for a moratorium on new state permits for data centers until lawmakers could establish additional protections for residents, and questioned Abbott's commitment to the restrictions. Abbott pushed a strict conservative platform, including tighter border security, strict abortion restrictions, school choice vouchers, expanded gun rights and lower business regulations. He primarily ran for re-election on economic issues with his Keep Texas Affordable agenda.

Abbott launched his re-election campaign with a promise to slash rising property taxes in Texas in the next legislative session. Later in the campaign he unveiled a plan which he said would also lower the cost of healthcare, housing, home and auto insurance, electricity and even higher education. Abbott also framed his candidacy as a fight against the rising influence of socialism in American politics.

While the governor is close to Trump, he walked a fine line by defying the president when it came to his stance on artificial intelligence data center expansion. A University of Texas at Austin poll released in August showed Abbott leading Hinojosa 45% to 40%, with 10% of voters undecided. Abbott joined Fox News to analyze a Fox News poll showing him leading Hinojosa, and addressed early voting turnout, data centers in the state and a foiled ISIS-inspired terror plot.

In that appearance, Abbott warned that his Democratic opponent was further to the left than Talarico. The race drew national attention amid broader Democratic gains across several states. In Georgia, the governor's mansion was projected to flip blue for the first time in nearly 30 years. In Ohio, Amy Acton was projected to defeat Vivek Ramaswamy in the governor race.

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Broader National Election Results

In Florida, Trump-backed Byron Donalds was set to make history as the state's first Black governor. Democrats scored a major Senate victory as Pappas defeated a Trump-backed Republican in a key battleground. A Democrat flipped a key Senate seat in battleground North Carolina as Cooper defeated a Trump ally. Democrats held firm in Georgia as Republicans failed to flip a prized Senate seat.

In New York City, a Mamdani-backed socialist won a House seat as the DSA expanded its reach in Congress. In ruby-red South Carolina, Andrews downed Trump-backed Graham in a massive upset. In Texas, Abbott had maintained a Republican grip on the governor's mansion for more than a decade before Hinojosa's win. Voters across several states also faced Election Day challenges.

Paper ballot shortages sparked a scramble at polling places in several states. The Trump administration put alleged Decoy Dan conspirators on notice in an Alaska election spoiler probe. The FBI nabbed a suspect accused of sending hundreds of white powder letters to public officials. A Kansas postal worker was indicted for stealing mail, including hundreds of Republican election flyers.

The Supreme Court offered support for Catholic preschools challenging state funding requirements. An AOC campaign memo framed her growth from progressive firebrand to national Democratic Party force. On Fox News, Will Cain said the Texas result was much bigger than the state of Texas. Trey Gowdy said voters are sending a message.

Reactions and Final Analysis

Sean Hannity warned that Democrat overreach is a certainty. Susan Collins mingled with supporters as votes rolled in. Byron Donalds celebrated his Florida win and vowed to take Florida to a whole new level. Hinojosa's victory marks a historic shift in Texas politics, making her the first Democrat elected governor of the state in more than three decades.

Abbott had sought a fourth consecutive term after first taking office in January 2015.