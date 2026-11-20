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Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa is hoping to boost teacher pay in Texas while transitioning away from a program that increased pay for teachers determined to be "highly effective" under state statute.

"There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be paying our teachers their worth. They are not paid their worth right now, but we should have them among the highest paid in the nation," Hinojosa told the publication. The governor-elect said she wants to work with the state legislature to attract more people to the teaching profession.

Also read Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa Vows Return to Local School Control in Texas

She added that she is "not a big fan" of the state's Teacher Incentive Allotment , arguing that teachers must "jump through hoops" for additional pay. The TIA was created by the state legislature in 2019 and creates financial incentives up to $32,000 for high-performing teachers. The TIA designations can be determined by each participating district or through a National Board certification. According to the Texas Education Agency, there are currently 65,670 TIA-designated teachers in Texas.

Over $750 million has been awarded to teachers through the program.

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"But I think that we can have a compensation model that is really applicable to all Texas teachers because all Texas teachers have a very important job of educating our kids, and right now base salary is just too low," Hinojosa told the Texas Tribune. "Obviously, a great leader understands that we need to pay great teachers. It would be horrifying to remove the Teacher Incentive Allotment, which has put teachers in Texas on a path to six-figure incomes.

It's rewarding our very best teachers and saying, We see you; the work that you're doing in the classroom is important," said Mandy Drogin, a senior fellow at the Texas Public Policy Foundation and K-12 education advocate. David DeMatthews, an education policy professor at the University of Texas at Austin, said the impact of the TIA is debated among academics and that Hinojosa's position is nuanced.

"The state really has a crisis with uncertified teachers, with getting young people interested in the profession and then keeping people in the profession for a long enough time to get good and have an impact and build relationships. So, I think what looking at is a systemwide reform, and I think the Teacher Incentive Allotment is really just that--it's an incentive for a small group of teachers that may be high performing--but doesn't necessarily dramatically transform the system," DeMatthews said.

"My concern would then be, with across-the-board pay raises, is a $5,000 raise going to be just as motivating for a highly effective teacher who otherwise would have gotten a TIA designation and earned an average of $12,000 additional dollars per year? " Kirksey said. Hinojosa also told the Texas Tribune she would like to see the state's school voucher program revisited and is actively working to find a replacement for current education commissioner Mike Morath.

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Hinojosa will need to work with a split legislature in order to pass any reforms in the Capitol. The next legislative session begins in Austin in January.2 dead after hostage situation ends in murder-suicide in Gillespie CountyAffidavit: Man accused of pulling gun in restaurant threatened to 'execute' officer