The Hind Rajab Foundation urges the US Justice Department to prosecute former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged genocide and war crimes committed in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Hind Rajab Foundation has formally petitioned the United States Justice Department to initiate legal proceedings against former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. The organization alleges that Gallant is responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and acts of genocide during his tenure from October 2023 through November 2024. This legal action is timed strategically to coincide with Gallant's scheduled travel to New York City, where he is set to speak at an event hosted by the MirYam Institute.

Legal Basis for US Prosecution Demanded

The foundation argues that existing United States statutes, specifically the War Crimes Act and the Genocide Statute, provide sufficient legal grounds for prosecuting Gallant should he enter American jurisdiction. They contend that these laws apply regardless of where the alleged offenses physically occurred. The petition explicitly requests that the US government enforce its obligations under the Geneva Conventions to investigate and prosecute individuals suspected of grave breaches of international law. The Hind Rajab Foundation asserts that Gallant cannot claim automatic immunity for alleged violations of international humanitarian law.

Also read Tracy Pollan Shares Parkinson's Care Strategy at Michael J. Fox Foundation Gala

Allegations of Siege and Systematic Attacks

According to the foundation's statement, Gallant bears direct responsibility for Israeli military policies in Gaza and Lebanon that resulted in widespread civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction. They cite his October 2023 announcement of a complete siege, which included the elimination of electricity, water, food, and fuel supplies, as evidence of incitement to genocide. The petition details that more than 43,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza by the time Gallant was dismissed in November 2024. Furthermore, the foundation claims that 90 percent of residential housing was destroyed and nearly the entire population was displaced during his command.

ICC Warrants and Regional Casualty Figures

Beyond the US petition, the Hind Rajab Foundation highlights that Yoav Gallant has been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since November 2024 for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. The organization also accuses Israeli forces under his command of killing more than 2,600 people in Lebanon. Specific incidents cited include the targeting of healthcare facilities and emergency vehicles, as well as the September 2024 pager explosions that killed 12 individuals and wounded more than 3,000 others. These figures underscore the severity of the accusations leveled against the former defense minister.

Advertisement

Ceasefire Violations and Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

The legal push occurs amidst reports of continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement signed in October 2025. According to Gaza's health authorities, these violations have resulted in at least 1,650 Palestinian deaths and 5,975 injuries since the agreement was reached. Since the conflict escalated on October 8, 2023, the total death toll in Gaza has exceeded 74,000, with over 176,000 injured, a majority of whom are women and children. The foundation emphasizes that these ongoing atrocities necessitate immediate international legal intervention.

Calls for Legislative Reform and ICC Cooperation

In addition to seeking Gallant's prosecution, the Hind Rajab Foundation has urged US lawmakers to repeal or amend the American Service-Members' Protection Act. They argue that this legislation currently hinders cooperation with the International Criminal Court's investigation into Palestine. The foundation maintains that aligning US policy with international legal standards is essential for accountability. This comprehensive legal strategy aims to establish a precedent for holding high-ranking military and political officials accountable for alleged crimes committed in conflict zones.