Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler Star in The X-Files Reboot

Himesh Patel, one of the two lead stars of Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot, divulged a major filming update about the upcoming series. He's now in Vancouver to film the pilot for The X-Files, and the cast had to define themselves as skeptics or believers when they arrived on set.

Himesh Patel , one of the two lead stars of Ryan Coogler 's The X-Files reboot, divulged a major filming update about the upcoming series. During an interview with THR, the actor revealed that he's now in Vancouver to film the pilot for The X-Files .

Not much is actually known about the reboot, and Patel isn't even allowed to spoil whether his character is more like Fox Mulder or Dana Scully from the original series. However, he did say that when the cast arrived on set, photos were taken of everyone and hung up outside Coogler's office, then they all had to 'define ourselves as skeptics or believers.

' Patel wrote down that he's a 'believer—but only one time out of 10. ' The insinuation that he's mostly a skeptic aligns with Scully. Starring opposite Patel on The X-Files will be Danielle Deadwyler, a SAG Award nominee who has starred in movies like Till, The Piano Lesson and The Woman in the Yard, and the TV shows The Haves and the Have Nots, Paradise Lost, P-Valley, Station Eleven, and Rooster.

Patel also starred on Station Eleven (for which he received an Emmy nomination), but because their two characters were not in the same timeline, they never actually appeared on screen together. His breakout role in the entertainment industry came via the Danny Boyle-directed musical rom-com Yesterday. He went on to appear in Tenet, Don't Look Up, Enola Holmes 2, Avenue 5, The Franchise and the upcoming film Enola Holmes 3, which releases on Netflix on July 1.

Now Patel and Deadwyler are starring together on a new version of The X-Files 33 years after the original series premiered on Fox. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson played Mulder and Scully, two FBI agents assigned to work on extraterrestrial cases. While Mulder was a conspiracy theorist who believed in alien life, Scully was more of a cynic. That contrasting dynamic made for a strong working relationship, even when they didn't always agree with each other.

Earning mostly positive reviews from critics and a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes, The X-Files aired for a total of 11 seasons from 1993 to 2018. Two movies were released in 1998 and 2008, and the franchise even spawned a short-lived spinoff called The Lone Gunmen. Throughout its run, The X-Files won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards and several SAG Award nominations. Black Panther and Sinners director Coogler is spearheading the revival of the beloved sci-fi show.

So far, Hulu has only ordered a pilot, a practice that has become more common for the Disney-owned streamer; a decision will eventually be made about whether to officially greenlight the series. Coogler is the director and writer of the pilot episode, with Jennifer Yale on board as showrunner and original X-Files creator Chris Carter serving as an executive producer.

Other cast members in the pilot include Amy Madigan, Steve Buscemi, Devery Jacobs, Ben Foster, Tantoo Cardinal, Lochlyn Munro, Joel Montgrand and Sofia Grace Clifton. While Patel can't spoil anything about the series, one of the few details that have been revealed is that his and Deadwyler's characters are tasked with reviving a defunct division of the FBI that deals with extraterrestrial and other mysterious phenomena.

More information will likely be revealed in the coming months, including whether Hulu picks up a full season of The X-Files reboot





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