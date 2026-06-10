Hilton's win in the open primary has sparKed heated debate over the voting process in California, with some criticizing the slow count and others defending the system. Hilton's opponent, Becerra, secured the first general election spot,and Hilton has been campaigning as if he is already running against Becerra. Hilton's campaign released a video critical of Becerra's policies on homelessness,and Hilton's own election reform platform aims to speed up vote counting with the creation of an Emergency Election Count Accelerator Plan.

Hilton took a major victory in the open primary,securing 25% of the vote and coming in second behind Becerra , who garnered 27.9% of the vote.

The election outcome sparked a response from various figures, with some calling it not a huge surprise but criticizing the voting process as terrible. Meanwhile, Ro Khanna acknowledged that California needs to figure out how to speed up vote counting. In a related story, Newsom deflected critics by downplaying thier concerns.

In a move that caught many off guard, Hilton beat out billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer for the general election spot,taking 25% of the vote on Tuesday evening, leaving Steyer in third place with 22.6% of the vote. The Trump-backed Hilton took to social media to celebrate his triumph, posting an image promising that alter was coming, echoing one of his campaign slogans.

Since Becerra secured the first general election spot on Friday,Hilton had been campaigning as if the November matchup between himself and the former Biden official had already been set. Hilton released a video advertisemeNt critical of Becerra's policies on homelessness, highlighting his own election reform platform, which included the creation of an Emergency Election Count Accelerator Plan to speed up vote counting.

Conservative candidate Spencer Pratt, who had been in second place for much of the first week, fell behind Councilwoman Nithya Raman on Sunday, and Raman, along with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass,moved on to the general election. The slow vote counting process caused conservative pundits to voice their dissatisfaction,with some criticizing Trump's own handling of election reform in California,particularly in the Los Angeles mayoral rac





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