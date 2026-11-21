A quartet of players found paydirt as Hilton scored the first four times it touched the ball and defeated Section VI champion West Seneca West 47-29 to advance to the Class A state semifinals.

Hilton Calvin Starwald carries the ball during a 47-29 win against West Seneca West in the Western New York regional final at SUNY Brockport, Friday, Nov. 20, 2026.

Starwald had 12 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns, and led the Cadets' defense with 10 tackles and a sack. Especially when that additional week’s worth of work on the gridiron happens to be in Upstate New York during the Thanksgiving holiday.

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“We’ve been saying all year we just want to get a practice in the snow, do some snow angels,” the senior quarterback commented after he and his Hilton Cadets clinched a spot in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA semifinals. “So hopefully we get that this week, get some snow and just keep this thing rolling.

” The upcoming forecast may not trend in the desired direction, but Kosiorek and his Cadet teammates did their part Friday night. A quartet of players found paydirt as Hilton scored the first four times it touched the ball; the Cadets then overcame a speed bump in the second quarter and went on to defeat Section VI champion West Seneca West , 47-29 in NYS Far West Regional action from Bob Boozer Field on the SUNY Brockport campus.

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