Hilton Pledges Corruption Strike Force in Tight California Governor Race

Republican Steve Hilton vows to create a Taxpayer Fraud Strike Force to invesTigate Gavin Newsom's administration as he competes with Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer for the top two spots in California's gubernatorial primary.

The California gubernatorial race has intensified as Republican candidate Steve Hilton announced a bold plan to investigate alleged corruption in the state government. Hilton, a former adviser to British Prime Minister David Cameron and a figure with ties to former President Donald Trump, stated that his first executive order as governor would establish a " Taxpayer Fraud Strike Force " to probe suspected mismanagement and theft of public funds.

He specifically targeted outgoing Governor Gavin Newsom, claiming that Newsom ignored repeated warnings from state auditors and agencies about billions of dollars being stolen. Hilton emphasized that the task force would examine potential criminal negligence by Newsom and other state officials, vowing to "clean house" in California on his first morning in office.

The race to succeed Newsom has become a high-stakes contest, with Hilton, Democratic frontrunner Attorney General Xavier Becerra, and Democratic billionaire Tom Steyer locked in a tight battle for the top two spots in the nonpartisan primary. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the November general election, a system that adds unpredictability. Hilton's campaign gained a notable boost when Vice President JD Vance publically endorsed him on social media, urging Californians to support his bid.

Vance praised Hilton as a "good guy" and highlighted California's need for "better political leadership," framing the race as a pivotal opportunity for change. Polling data shows a fragmented field, making it difficult to predict who will secure the top-two finish. A survey from McLaughlin & Associates found Hilton and Steyer statistically tied at 25 percent,with Becerra at 19 percent.

However, an Emerson poll painted a different picture, with Becerra leading at 28 percent, while Hilton and Steyer each stood at 23 percent. the discrepancies underscore the volatility of the race and the challenges of gauging voter sentiment in a crowded primary. As voteRs head to the polls, the outcome hinges on turn out and potentially the final days of campaigning, with each candidate making a last push to consolidate support and avoid being eliminated before the general election





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California Governor Race Steve Hilton Xavier Becerra Tom Steyer Gavin Newsom Taxpayer Fraud Strike Force Nonpartisan Primary Election Polling

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