Hilton outscores Brighton 49-42 for A1 title in all-offense, all-the-time thriller

This Section V Class A1 championship game was all offense, with Hilton finally prevailing 49-42 on the rain-soaked turf at Gates Chili High School.

Hilton's Calvin Starwald holds the sectional block and celebrates with teammates after the Cadets defeated Brighton 49-42 in the Section V Class A1 championship game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Gates Chili High School.

For 47 minutes and 32 seconds, the Hilton Cadets and Brighton Bruins went up and down the field, over and over, quarter after quarter, with each offense somehow finding a way to one-up the other time and time again. From ground-and-pound to flash-and-dash. From seemingly tackled for a loss to celebrating in the end zone. From dominating end-to-end drives to electrifying end-to-end sprints.

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You want offense? This Section V Class A1 championship game was all offense: a never-ending display of skill, speed, power and pizzazz, with Hilton finally prevailing 49-42 on the rain-soaked turf at Gates Chili High School. Hilton's Tyler Reger carries the ball during the Section V Class A1 championship game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Gates Chili High School. Reger ran for 155 yards and a touchdown, earning MVP honors, as Hilton defeated Brighton 49-42.

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“Maybe the greatest Section V game ever,” said Hilton coach Rich Lipani, who is allowed to make such a proclamation since he has won more Section V games than any other coach. He had a point, too. Even though there were 13 touchdowns and 91 points, it was never more than a one-score game until Calvin Starwald barreled into the end zone with 2:07 remaining in the game for a 49-35 Hilton lead.

“These were the two highest scoring teams in A1,” Brighton coach Stephen Lian said, “so the dam was going to break for somebody. ” Actually, it broke for both teams. Defensive stops were virtually impossible. Three-and-out? Not a chance. More like three-and-into-the-end zone. Though not always.