Hilton Honors Diamond Reserve Unlocks a New Level of Luxury Stays

The elite tier represents an unprecedented level of recognition for Hilton’s most frequent guests.

In a fast-moving world, where relationships can feel increasingly fleeting, the arrival of Diamond Reserve, the newest premium tier within Hilton Honors, signals a shift in the hotel stay experience.

Built around recognition that is truly personalized and with benefits that are confirmed from the moment of booking, Diamond Reserve delivers a more elevated set of privileges for Hilton’s most frequent guests. Loyalty has never been merely a transactional exchange of value; rather, it is the meaningful expression of appreciation a brand extends to its guests, delivered through thoughtful, personalized recognition that anticipates and enhances their experience throughout every touchpoint of their stay.

“Diamond Reserve is designed to show our appreciation for our most frequent guests. We know Hilton Honors members count on us time and time again, and it’s our job to anticipate their needs before, during, and after they stay with Hilton,” said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer and head of luxury brands at Hilton.

“Our exclusive Diamond Reserve tier unlocks the experiences and benefits we know matter most to these discerning guests. ”Across its global footprint, Hilton continues to expand its luxury portfolio, steadily increasing its presence in this segment, anchored by iconic flagship hotels, like Waldorf Astoria New York, a reimagined symbol of timeless elegance and modern luxury.

Once described by Conrad Hilton as “The Greatest of Them All,” the landmark hotel reopened in 2025 following a meticulous transformation that restores the grandeur of its original Art Deco architecture and returns iconic social spaces, like Peacock Alley, alongside a new lineup of dining destinations and wellness experiences. Spacious rooms and suites are among some of the largest in the city and reflect the elegance, refinement, and comfort long associated with Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts.

It is within these reimagined accommodations that Diamond Reserve becomes the most tangible. Through Confirmable Upgrade Rewards, members can lock in premium room upgrades at the time of booking for those stays that matter most to them. In these suites, separate living areas create space to unwind, while spa-like marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and walk-in rain showers offer a haven of luxury and calm above the bustling energy of Manhattan.

Diamond Reserve members also benefit from exclusive, around-the-clock support, from specially trained Hilton Honors team members, delivering personalized assistance and priority care whenever they need it. Another expression of that sentiment unfolds at Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya, where the pace slows and the focus shifts to immersion and well-being. Set within a secluded bay where jungle meets the Caribbean Sea, the resort is shaped by nature-led design, from expansive ocean-facing accommodations to private terraces and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Diamond Reserve unlocks elevated access to a global collection of Premium Clubs, which includes the Ceiba Club at Conrad Tulum, offering a more private layer of the resort, with dedicated concierge service, private check-in, chef-driven culinary and tasting experiences, along with the highest priority for space-available room upgrades. The spa further deepens this sense of escape, drawing on local traditions to create deeply restorative rituals, while a guaranteed 4 p.m. late check-out allows Diamond Reserve members to linger in Tulum’s slower rhythm.

Together, these benefits create a stay that feels intuitive, personalized, and deeply in sync with its surroundings. With now more than 1,000 luxury and lifestyle properties globally, Hilton delivers more aspirational choices to discerning travelers. Further elevated through its strategic partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, the growing collection of participating boutique hotels extends the range of possibilities to far-flung destinations such as Andorra, Cambodia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, São Tomé and Principe, and Slovenia.

Hilton continues to build on its global footprint, having recently welcomed Conrad Athens The Ilisian and Sandblu Santorini, LXR Hotels & Resorts to its global portfolio. Looking ahead, the company will further expand its luxury presence with upcoming openings, including Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, NoMad Hilton Singapore, and the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria London – Admiralty Arch, overlooking Buckingham Palace, later this year.

The introduction of Diamond Reserve reaffirms Hilton Honors’ commitment to recognizing loyalty at every level, elevating the experience for its most frequent guests through a more refined and intentional approach. Increasingly, luxury is defined by what does not need to be asked for. What ultimately distinguishes this new tier is the seamless cohesion of the journey, where recognition feels instinctive and personalized and appreciation is consistently and thoughtfully delivered at every touchpoint of the travel journey.





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