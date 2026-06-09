Hilton Claims No Fraud Evidence in California Governor's Race, Defers to Federal Oversight

Republican gubernatorial hopeful Steve Hilton reported that his campaign monitors have found no proof of voting irregularities in the ongoing California governor's race, despite his alignment with broader GOP criticisms of the state's election system.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton held a press conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, outside the Los Angeles County Registrar 's administrative building in Norwalk. During the event, Hilton addressed the ongoing ballot counting in California's governor's race.

He stated that his campaign has deployed teams and retained lawyers to monitor the process but emphasized that, to date, they have not observed any evidence of election fraud that would warrant intervention.

"We've had teams on it. We've had lawyers standing by," Hilton remarked. He expressed confidence that he would secure a place in the November runoff alongside the Democratic candidate, though he indicated he is awaiting the Associated Press to formally project his advancement before declaring victory. Hilton noted that his observers, along with U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli-who he said is closely reviewing the process-have not identified any irregularities requiring federal step-in.

He also mentioned a comprehensive audit of California's voter rolls being conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice. Hilton's comments position him somewhat at odds with former President Trump, who has made widespread claims of election fraud without evidence. The counting of later-arriving mail ballots, which historically lean Democratic, has been a focal point in close races.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press has already called the runoff spots for the governor's race and Los Angeles mayoral race, projecting Democrat Karen Bass and a councilmember to advance. Hilton did not allege specific improprieties in the current count but reiterated concerns about California's election system, citing universal vote-by-mail and the absence of voter ID requirements as structural vulnerabilities that could enable undetected fraud and undermine public trust.

Election officials note that ballot processing is transparent and subject to observation by candidate-appointed delegates, political parties, and government agencies. The U.S. Attorney's Office has not commented on whether any recent activities are part of a broader fraud investigation. Hilton's remarks reflect a cautious approach, acknowledging the integrity of the count thus far while echoing broader national Republican critiques of mail-in voting.

The outcome of the governor's race remains uncertain as final ballots are tallied, with Hilton maintaining second place statewide pending official certification. His stance balances confidence in his own electoral prospects with a nod to ongoing partisan skepticism about election administration in California





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Steve Hilton California Governor's Race Election Fraud Mail-In Voting U.S. Department Of Justice Associated Press Runoff Election Bill Essayli Los Angeles County Registrar Republican Candidate

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