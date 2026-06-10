Hilton, Becerra to Face Off in 2026 California Governor's Race

Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Xavier Becerra have advanced to the November 2026 general election for California governor. Hilton finished second in the top-two primary, while Becerra led the Democratic field. The race features a contrast between Becerra's long record in public service and Hilton's background as a political commentator.

Republican Steve Hilton has advanced to the November 2026 general election in the California gubernatorial race. He will face Democrat Xavier Becerra after the Associated Press projected Hilton to finish second and secure the final spot on the ballot.

Becerra, the former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services and former California Attorney General, was projected to advance on June 5. He emerged from a crowded Democratic field to claim his place. Hilton, a political commentator and former FOX News host, became the lone Republican to advance through California's top-two primary system.

The contest sets up a high-stakes showdown between a progressive Democrat with deep experience in state and federal government and a conservative media personality seeking his first elected office





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California Governor Election Steve Hilton Xavier Becerra Top-Two Primary 2026

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