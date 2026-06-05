Hilton Affirms Biden's 2020 Win Amid California Governor Race Uncertainty; Housing Bill Sparks Union Divide

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton endorses Trump but confirms Biden's 2020 victory as California's primary results remain delayed. Meanwhile, a housing bill to fast-track townhouse development faces opposition from construction unions over wage provisions.

The California gubernatorial race remains uncertain three days after the primary election, with Republican candidate Steve Hilton addressing key issues in recent interviews. Hilton, who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, described it as "a deep honor" during a televised debate at KRON Studios in San Francisco on April 22, 2026.

However, his stance on the 2020 presidential election has drawn attention. Initially, in an interview with LAist host Austin Cross, Hilton avoided directly challenging Trump's false claims that the election was stolen. Yet, in a subsequent conversation with Mantle, Hilton clearly stated that President Joe Biden won the election, saying, "Now there's no question, everybody knows that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and I don't think there's any doubt about that.

" This shift highlights the delicate balance Republican candidates in California must strike between aligning with Trump's base and appealing to a broader electorate. Hilton also commented on California's universal vote-by-mail system, which often results in prolonged vote counting over several weeks. Critics have raised concerns about the legitimacy of such an extended process.

Hilton sought to reassure supporters, stating, "I've got strong things to say about the pace, but I want to reassure everyone who may be listening who's a supporter of mine that we're keeping a close eye on things.

" He expressed confidence in the fairness of the election administration, adding, "I'm sure every other campaign has lawyers standing by ready to act if there's anything untoward that we think requires that kind of action, but so far we haven't seen anything that meets that standard. " His remarks reflect ongoing scrutiny of California's electoral procedures and the potential for legal challenges in a close contest.

In separate legislative news, a contentious debate has emerged around Assembly Bill 1751, introduced by Fullerton Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva. The bill aims to accelerate the construction of townhouses-dense, multistory residential units-by streamlining regulatory approvals. In return, developers would be required to pay workers a minimum of $28 per hour, significantly above the statewide minimum wage of $16.90.

While the bill intends to boost housing supply and worker compensation, it has sparked unexpected opposition from the State Building and Construction Trades Council, a powerful umbrella group representing skilled trade unions such as electricians and plumbers. The trades argue that the mandated wage could undermine prevailing wage standards, which are higher union-scale rates commonly applied to publicly funded projects. Quirk-Silva has insisted the bill does not alter prevailing wage laws, stating, "It does not replace prevailing wage.

It does not undercut prevailing wage. This bill leaves prevailing wage exactly where it stands in current law.

" However, the trades remain skeptical, citing concerns about setting a precedent that could weaken union bargaining power and erode worker protections in future housing development efforts. The clash reveals deep divisions within the labor movement and among Democrats over how best to address California's housing crisis while safeguarding workers' rights





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