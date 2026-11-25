Court rules Hillier Recycling directors Dean Hillier, Steven Hillier, and Brian Winslow pay over 100,000 pounds in costs. They avoid personal liability for the 3 million pound waste cleanup at Corfe Mullen site.

The directors of Hillier Recycling have been spared personal financial liability for a massive environmental cleanup, despite leaving a landowner with a 3 million pound bill after the illegal dumping of a 50ft mountain of waste. Dean Hillier, Steven Hillier, and Brian Winslow were ordered to pay more than 100,000 pounds in costs to the Environment Agency after admitting to breaching environmental permit regulations. All three individuals walked free from court with community orders and unpaid work, while facing no direct compensation demands for the cleanup.

Legal Outcome and Financial Liability Details

A financial investigation confirmed that Dean Hillier, 38, his father Steven Hillier, 63, and Brian Winslow, 63, possessed no available assets to contribute toward the clean-up expenses or compensate landowner Paul Wilkes. The court heard that the trio leased Henbury Quarry in Corfe Mullen, near Wimborne, Dorset, with the initial intention of handling inert waste such as soil and rubble. However, the site ultimately accumulated 28,500 tonnes of mixed and hazardous refuse.

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Prosecutor Samuel Jones informed the court that an agreement was reached for each defendant to pay 37,500 pounds in costs to the Environment Agency. This arrangement concludes the criminal proceedings, leaving the civil burden of the waste removal entirely on the landowner. The directors issued an apology to Mr. Wilkes for allowing the hazardous piles to build up, yet the legal system determined they lacked the means to provide any further compensation.

Environmental Breaches and Site Hazards

The environmental permit breaches became the focal point of the case when the Environment Agency conducted a site inspection in September 2021. Officers discovered very significant quantities of waste that were clearly not being kept in accordance with the terms of the permit. The agency had previously granted Hillier Recycling a waste facility permit in April 2015, eight months after the December 2014 lease started, despite the absence of a building on site to store commercial and household waste.

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Concerns escalated rapidly as the waste piles grew. Firefighters attended the site and assessed the 33ft high piles, warning that if a fire were to break out, it would take approximately seven days to extinguish. Prosecutor Jones stated that officers had serious concerns about waste being stored in close proximity to combustible materials, particularly wood. They feared that if the waste caught fire, it would result in a very significant pollution event.

The Environment Agency attempted a collaborative approach, allowing the company to continue trading in inert waste in an effort to help them trade their way out of the situation. However, when officers returned in early 2022, it became clear that no steps were being taken to rectify the issues. Household and commercial waste continued to be delivered to the site even after a stop notice was issued, although the directors were not present on site at that specific time.

Landowner Response and Agency Criticism

Paul Wilkes has accused the Environment Agency of incompetence, claiming he spent six years begging them to stop the firm from bringing waste to the site once he realized they had no intention of recycling it. The victim impact statement from Mr. Wilkes slammed the agency, though the judge noted that these criticisms were not accepted by the court. Mr. Wilkes and his family are now pursuing the agency through the courts to get the land at Corfe Mullen cleared.

Malcolm Galloway, representing Dean Hillier, argued that Environment Agency officers had given the company conflicting advice prior to September 2021. He stated that by the time of the inspection, the company faced a number of difficulties but maintained a genuine intention to bring the site back into compliance. Galloway admitted that Dean Hillier accepted this approach was blue sky thinking and that they were never going to successfully trade out of the mess.

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Brian Winslow reportedly invested 83,000 pounds in an attempt to keep the business going and resolve the situation. His defense lawyer, Lucy Wright, clarified that Winslow was not based day-to-day at the site but fully cooperated with the Environment Agency. She acknowledged that he had tried to achieve compliance but ultimately fell short of the necessary standards required by regulatory bodies.

Future Implications and Cleanup Costs

The situation deteriorated until Hillier Recycling vacated the site in December 2023, with the company subsequently going into liquidation the following July. An expert report estimates the costs for the complete removal of all waste from the site to be in the region of 2.7 to 3.2 million pounds. This enormous financial burden now rests squarely with the landowner, Paul Wilkes.

Prosecutor Jones expressed regret that the long chronology of steps taken by the Environment Agency to achieve compliance was not successful. He noted that waste remains on site that has ultimately been put there by the defendants, despite the agency's efforts to enforce regulations. The ongoing civil proceedings between the landlord and the relevant parties regarding the removal of the waste highlight the complex aftermath of this environmental failure.