Directors of Hillier Recycling avoid financial liability for the £3m clean-up of illegal waste at Dorset quarry, leaving landlord Paul Wilkes to pursue costs via civil court.

Three directors of the collapsed Hillier Recycling firm have been spared any financial contribution toward the £3 million clean-up of an illegal waste mountain in Dorset, leaving the landowner to bear the burden of the environmental disaster. Dean Hillier, Steven Hillier, and Brian Winslow were prosecuted by the Environment Agency for breaching permit regulations but walked away from the legal proceedings without paying a single penny toward the massive removal costs.

Judicial Ruling Exempts Directors From Financial Liability

The court determined that Dean Hillier, aged 38; his father Steven Hillier, aged 63; and Brian Winslow, aged 63, lacked the personal assets necessary to contribute to the remediation efforts or to compensate Paul Wilkes, the landowner who leased them the disused Henbury Quarry in Corfe Mullen. Consequently, the trio was issued community orders and required to perform unpaid work, while each was ordered to pay £37,500 in legal costs to the Environment Agency, totaling over £100,000 in expenses rather than environmental restitution.

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Prosecutor Samuel Jones informed the court that a financial investigation revealed none of the defendants possessed the means to provide compensation for the waste they deposited. The agreement reached allowed the men to settle their legal debts to the regulator while avoiding direct liability for the £2.7 to £3.2 million expert-estimated cost of clearing the site, which remains the subject of ongoing civil proceedings initiated by the Wilkes family.

Timeline of Permit Breaches and Failed Compliance

Hillier Recycling leased Henbury Quarry in December 2014 with the initial intent to handle inert waste, such as soil and rubble, but eight months later received a waste facility permit despite lacking the necessary infrastructure to store commercial and household waste. The charging period for the current prosecution began in September 2021, when Environment Agency officers conducted a site inspection and identified significant quantities of waste stored improperly in violation of the facility's permit conditions.

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Regulators had previously attempted a collaborative approach, allowing the firm to continue trading in inert waste in a bid to gradually remove the hazardous materials present. However, officers returned in early 2022 to find that no corrective steps had been taken to rectify the situation, leading to the issuance of a stop notice that was ignored as household and commercial waste deliveries continued to arrive at the site.

By the time firefighters assessed the site and warned that a fire in the 33ft high piles would take seven days to extinguish, the directors had vacated the premises in December 2023. The company subsequently entered liquidation in July 2024, leaving behind 28,500 tonnes of mixed and hazardous waste that poses a severe pollution risk, particularly regarding combustibles like wood stored in close proximity to the refuse.

Landowner Accuses Regulator of Incompetence and Delay

Paul Wilkes has accused the Environment Agency of incompetence, alleging that he spent six years pleading with regulators to halt the illegal dumping once he realized the firm had no genuine intention of recycling the materials. The landowner's victim impact statement, which was not read aloud in court, slammed the agency's handling of the case, a criticism the Environment Agency explicitly stated it did not accept.

Malcolm Galloway, representing Dean Hillier, argued that the company suffered from conflicting advice from officers before September 2021 and admitted that their strategy was merely blue-sky thinking. He acknowledged that there was never a realistic intention to trade their way out of the environmental violations, despite the firm's genuine, albeit failed, efforts to bring the site back into compliance.

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Lucy Wright, defending Brian Winslow, noted that he was not based day-to-day at the site but maintained that he fully cooperated with the Environment Agency and tried to achieve compliance before falling short. Winslow reportedly invested £83,000 of his own funds in an attempt to save the business, but the scale of the waste accumulation and the regulatory failures ultimately left the landowner facing an insurmountable clean-up bill.

Financial Burden Shifts to Landowner and Civil Courts

With the criminal prosecution concluded and the directors exempted from clean-up costs, the financial responsibility for the £3 million remediation effort falls squarely on Paul Wilkes and his family through civil legal channels. The Environment Agency is currently pursuing the Wilkes family through the courts to recover the costs associated with clearing the land at Corfe Mullen, near Wimborne, Dorset, where the waste has remained since the firm's collapse.

David Wilkes, appearing alongside Paul Wilkes in court documents, highlighted the severity of the environmental neglect that allowed the waste to build up unchecked. The case underscores the limitations of regulatory enforcement in forcing private entities to fund environmental remediation when those entities lack assets, leaving third-party landowners to absorb the catastrophic economic impact of industrial negligence.