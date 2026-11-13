Hilliard teacher resigns after allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

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A Hilliard teacher has resigned after the district opened an investigation into allegations of inappropriate communication with a student. District officials said they began an independent investigation after receiving information about the conduct of Mr. Ryan Griesmer, a teacher at Memorial Middle School.

Administrators placed Griesmer on administrative leave and asked for his resignation, which he submitted. The district also reported the matter to Hilliard Police and referred it to the State Board of Education’s Office of Professional Conduct. Leaders said the available information suggests the allegations involve one student, but they want to make sure no other students were affected. The district encouraged parents and guardians to share any information or concerns relevant to the case with school officials.

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They said "the district takes any allegation involving inappropriate behavior between a staff member and a student seriously," and intend to thoroughly review any thing that may be shared. In a statement sent to Hilliard families, the district emphasized student well-being.

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