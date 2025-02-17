Hillcrest Breaks Ground on $27.5 Million Pride Promenade

A groundbreaking ceremony took place for a $27.5 million public promenade in Hillcrest, San Diego, aimed at transforming Normal Street into a vibrant pedestrian-friendly destination. The project, known as the Pride Promenade, is expected to be completed in 18 months and will feature amenities like a children's play area, rainbow-colored bike lanes, and green spaces, benefitting local businesses and the LGBTQ community.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Sunday morning along Normal Street in the heart of Hillcrest for a $27.5 million public promenade anticipated to be finished in 18 months. The project, dubbed the Pride Promenade , has been in the discussions phase for over a decade and will transform a significant portion of the street off University Avenue, near the iconic Pride flag, into a pedestrian-friendly public space .

This major development will serve as a cornerstone in San Diego's designated LGBTQ cultural district.The nearly $28 million promenade is a collaborative endeavor funded by the City of San Diego and the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG). The city's $17 million contribution will primarily stem from parking meter fees, which the city council recently doubled. Businesses in the area anticipate a substantial increase in foot traffic due to amenities like a children's play area, over a mile of rainbow-colored bike lanes, and other green and public spaces. Alex Marin, the owner of Rosemary and Thyme Cafe and its adjoining bar, AWOL, located just a few feet from the Pride flag on University Avenue, expressed his hopes for the project. Marin, who has been running his businesses in the area for years, acknowledged the challenges of the past decade but remains optimistic about the future. He believes the promenade will bring much-needed energy and activity to the area. Mayor Todd Gloria, joined by civic leaders and Hillcrest community members, marked the start of construction. The Mayor has emphasized the promenade as a priority project, aiming to address challenges like homelessness and inflation through increased business and activity. Benjamin Nicholls, the Executive Director of the Hillcrest Business Association, echoed this sentiment, stating that the promenade will help the area overcome its challenges and thrive. The project also aims to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, as promised by city leaders. Nicole Murray Ramirez, a lifelong LGBTQ advocate and the Honorary Mayor of Hillcrest, emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment for all, including undocumented individuals and refugees. The Pride Promenade is part of a series of initiatives supporting San Diego's LGBTQ community, including the dedication of Harvey Milk Street, the creation of Pride Plaza and the raising of the Pride Flag, the establishment of an LGBTQ cultural district, and the opening of the City's AIDS Memorial last December. Residents like Ryan Finstad and his wife Kathryn Cheng welcomed the news of the promenade, particularly the planned bike lanes. They reside nearby in Mission Hills and frequently visit the Farmer's Market, making the new promenade a potentially convenient destination. The project is expected to significantly enhance the Hillcrest area, providing a vibrant public space for residents and visitors alike.





