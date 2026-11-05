Hillary Super on Revitalizing Victoria’s Secret: Building Trust, Embracing Sexy and the Path to Global Expansion

Super discusses how she built trust, embraced sexy and the brand's international goals.

When Hillary Super stepped into the chief executive officer’s role at Victoria’s Secret a little over two years ago, she had her work cut out for her.

“It was an interesting experience because there’s only so much that you can see from the outside. During the interview process, I could see that the brands had lost some of their luster. I could see that the brands had commingled in a lot of ways. You really couldn’t tell where one brand started and the other began,” said Super, speaking with Evan Clark, deputy managing editor at WWD, at the WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit.

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She found that Victoria’s Secret was not utilizing social media and all the modern marketing tools, “and so there are many things that I could see I felt like I knew how to fix. But until you get into the business and really start to understand it, I was just so pleasantly surprised by the good that I found — an incredible team of 30,000 people who deeply love the brand and what it stands for.

Many with tenures that are pretty mind-blowing,” she said. She said it was rare that she’d go into a store and meet an associate who hadn’t worked for the company for 15, 20, 25 years.

“And that institutional knowledge is really indicative of love, and I think is really important. ” Then there’s the fandom of the brand, the customer who was rooting for the brand and waiting for them to sharpen what they were doing and really lean into what they can uniquely lean into.

“And then on the flip side, I think the culture was stuck, and it was a little bit of a culture of fear, a little bit of being on the back foot and a little bit of being afraid to be who we’re truly meant to be,” Super said. Having been CEO of Savage x Fenty, which is a similar category but a very different business, Super was asked how she set her priorities and how she communicates in a way to reduce the culture of fear.

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She explained that one of the beauties of working in a small or early stage business is that you really have to know it all and do it all.

“And so it really does help prepare you because you can ask the right questions. You sort of know how the sausage is made across the entire company, and I think that definitely was helpful. I think running a large-scale public company has its different complexities, particularly around managing the public markets, but running a start-up is a special kind of hard. And so I think that really did prepare me.

I reflect back on how we pulled it all together, I really think it boils down to how quickly and how effectively can you build trust within the organization, trust and belief in what we’re doing. ” The big shift was strategy, and getting Victoria’s Secret’s brands to be what only its brands can be.

“And to stand in our expertise, and stand in our power as the world’s largestretailer, and stand in our power as a leader of innovation in the space. To stand in our power of sexy, and that was a huge, huge philosophical shift within the business.

And it really came down to getting buy-in and making relationships so that there was followership and belief in what we were doing because you can’t do it yourself, and you have to have a team that’s moving in one direction,” she said. She said it was important to be honest and transparent and make sure she was repeating things over and over again.

Super came in questioning a lot, including what’s the role of Victoria’s Secret’s Angels in the world of social media.

“And I found very quickly that they are very important to this brand. Our customer cares so much about the Angels, about sexiness, about glamour, about accessible luxury, and it just became obvious to me that we needed to be more of who we are in today’s world,” she said. Super emphasized that without “crystal clear clarity” on who the brands are and what their purpose is, the rest doesn’t really matter. She said they need to be brand first.

She said the company was trying to do too many things at once.

“So we had 13, 14, 15 corporate priorities and all those priorities had babies, and everyone was running in different directions. And I would describe the executive team as a group of people with a shared title running individual functions versus a first team, and so we had to really work on all being part of something that’s bigger than ourselves, and making sure that every decision supports the bigger initiative, which is building these two really resonant brands,” Victoria’s Secret and A big part of the transformation was how important being sexy is to Victoria’s Secret, and they even changed the stock ticker to VSXY, which had a big market reaction.

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And,of course, the Victoria’s Secret runway show is back in full force. On the topic of being sexy, Super said, “I think for us it is so fundamental to who we are, and there’s no one else who can do sexy like Victoria’s Secret. ” She said she’s been asked many times by journalists, “‘Is it OK to be sexy again? ’ It’s just like it’s never not OK to be sexy.

I think our kind of sexy and the filter we were putting it through was no longer resonant as culture changed, and I think sex and wanting to be sexy and wanting to be beautiful and wanting to feel good in your own skin is a universal feeling. Now what is sexy to me and what is sexy to someone else could be very different, and so the real change here is that we are not a small group of people defining a singular look and a singular type of woman who is sexy.

We are building a world of sexy and we are inviting women to choose what resonates with them. And that’s going to be a range. We’re a multigenerational business. ” She said if there was any question whether these brands matter, “I think it’s very, very clear from the fashion show last week that they absolutely do matter.

”She said the social response from the last show, the discourse, the amount of impressions was “wild. ” “We’re in a quiet period, so I can’t give lots of numbers. But what I will say is that we have already exceeded viewership for the entire year in less than a week. That’s some fandom, and that’s some social discourse and being at the center of culture,” she said.

To further amplify the show, the retailer did a nationwide model search in malls across America and produced a docuseries that has been airing on YouTube. What they learned through the fandom and the community points back to the “importance of human experiences and connection, and how much our customer and potential customers want to be a part of this.

” Looking ahead to what 2027 looks like, Super said, “I think we’re still learning about the fashion show and the docuseries and what the impact is on the business. But what’s very clear is that the fandom and community is something that we can build on and go deeper on. We still have a ton of runway in our path to potential, tons of market share to continue to gain in bras.

We continue to build out“But when I think about how I spend my time, the first year was really team and talent. What is the structure that is needed for the future? Brand building, product innovation, really shoring up and defining the two brands. This last year has been really more about enablement, continuing the work of the brand, but enabling the future growth that we believe we will have.

And then next year, it’s taking all of that and rolling it out to international,” she said. The international business could be double what it is today, she said, adding it currently is about 20 percent of total revenues, which were $6.5 billion last year.

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