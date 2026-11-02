Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Unhinged Urges Congressional Victory

Former Secretary Hillary Clinton warned that Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unstable. She argues that winning the House and Senate provides leverage to hold him accountable.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed the nation during a Monday appearance on ABC's program The View. She delivered a sharp critique of President Donald Trump, stating that he has become progressively more unhinged in his behavior and rhetoric. Clinton used the platform to urge viewers to vote based on their conscience and personal interests to reverse the trends of recent years.

Clinton Warns Trump Is Unhinged

Clinton opened her remarks by emphasizing the urgency of voter participation. She argued that casting ballots is the primary mechanism to reclaim the country from the current administration. The former Secretary of State framed the upcoming election as a critical moment to end the dysfunction experienced over the last several years. She expressed hope that a shift in power would allow for productive disagreements rather than the current culture of finger-pointing and screaming.

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Moral Corruption And Financial Issues

The former Secretary of State expanded her criticism to address the nature of the administration's failings. She asserted that the issues extend far beyond simple financial corruption to include a deep-seated moral corruption. Clinton suggested that the individuals in power believe their misconduct will succeed because of a lack of effective resistance. She stressed that addressing this moral decay requires a concerted effort from the electorate to restore integrity to public office.

Strategic Goals For Congress Victory

A central component of Clinton's message focused on the specific political objectives for the legislative branch. She explicitly stated her hope for a successful Democratic victory in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Clinton reasoned that controlling these chambers would provide necessary leverage to hold the President accountable. She noted that Congress has a fundamental duty to check executive power, which she believes is currently being neglected.

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Consequences Of Electoral Loss

Clinton outlined the potential dangers if the electoral strategy fails to secure congressional majorities. She predicted that a Democratic loss would cause Trump to feel cornered and increasingly angry. The former Secretary of State warned that such feelings could lead to even more erratic and out-of-control behavior from the President. She indicated that without legislative checks, there would be limited ability to curb this perceived instability.

Leverage Through Congressional Power

The appearance concluded with a focus on the practical utility of congressional oversight. Clinton argued that winning control of both chambers is essential for maintaining some form of accountability. She emphasized that the legislative branch must fulfill its role in checking the executive branch. The former Secretary of State maintained that this structural balance is vital for preventing further escalation of the current political climate.