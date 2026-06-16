Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her disappointment over President Joe Biden's decision not to run for re-election in 2024. Clinton believes that a competitIve Democratic primary would have produced a nominee capable of defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has expressed her disappointment over President Joe Biden s decision not to run for re-election in 2024. Clinton believes that a competitive Democratic primary would have produced a nominee capable of defeating Donald Trump in the 2024 election .

According to Clinton, if Biden had announced his decision not to run a year earlier, the Democrats would have been in a stronger position. She too thinks that a competitive primary would have produced a nominee who could have beaten Trump. Clinton's comments contrast with her earlier public support for Bidens 2024 reelection bid. Clinton had earlier praised Biden's landslide victoRy over Trump in the 2020 election, saying that it said a lot about Biden's capabilities.

However, she right now believes that a competitive primary would have produced a stronger candidate who could have defeated Trump in 2024. Clinton's latest comments have sparked debate over the potential candidates who could have emerged from a competitive Democratic primary. While Bidens decision not to run has paved the way for other candidates, Clinton's comments have raised questions about the potential impact of a competitive primary on the Democratic Party's chances in the 2024 election





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