Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton named Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney the leader of the free world. She criticized Donald Trump and praised European unity efforts.

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton identified Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as the current leader of the free world. She made this declaration during a public interview that was broadcast on Sunday. The statement came while she was participating in an event at the Temple Emanu-El Streicker Center in New York City.

Clinton Defends Carney's Global Vision

During the interview, host Rachel Maddow asked Clinton whether she believed a single politician currently qualified as the leader of the free world. Clinton responded by highlighting Mark Carney as the primary candidate for this title. She stated that Carney is articulating a clear vision for the free countries of the world. She noted that his approach focuses on liberty-loving nations acting stronger together. This perspective contrasts sharply with the current administration's foreign policy stance.

Also read Hillary Clinton says Canada's Mark Carney is 'leader of the free world'

Assessment of European Political Challenges

Clinton argued that while individual European leaders have shown strength, the continent as a whole remains too disorganized. She suggested that Europe must get itself organized so that the sum of its parts creates a cohesive whole. She emphasized the need for better collective decision-making, particularly regarding the conflict in Ukraine. Clinton specifically urged European nations to release $250 million of Russian assets frozen in Belgian banks. She argued that this money should be used to help defend Ukraine against aggression.

She warned that consequential elections are scheduled to take place in Europe this year. A major point of concern is the upcoming presidency election in France. Clinton expressed fear that a populist pro-Putin party could emerge. She specifically named Marine Le Pen as a potential candidate who could become president. She stated that if Le Pen wins, she will be very close to Vladimir Putin and beholden to him. Such an outcome would create new and serious problems for global stability.

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Critique of Trump Foreign Policy Approach

Earlier in the same interview, Clinton argued that President Donald Trump has done immeasurable damage to America's standing on the world stage. She described his foreign policy as dangerous and incoherent. Clinton claimed that Trump admires strongman leaders and believes he is one himself. She asserted that he believes in the old-fashioned concept of spheres of power. This ideological framework shapes his interactions with other global powers.

Clinton stated that Trump is perfectly fine with Vladimir Putin doing whatever he wants in Ukraine and the rest of Europe. She extended this criticism to Asia, noting that Trump seems willing to let Xi Jinping do whatever he wants there. She believes Trump's primary goal is to dominate the Western Hemisphere. She described this approach as a triumvirate that decides what other nations are capable of doing. She worries this dynamic determines the kind of society people will live under globally.

White House Response to Criticism

White House spokesman Davis Ingle responded to Clinton's comments by dismissing them entirely. He told Fox News Digital that President Trump is creating good-paying jobs for Americans. Ingle stated that the administration is securing trillions of dollars in new investments. He claimed these actions are positioning the country to dominate the remainder of the 21st century. Ingle accused Clinton of still whining about her spectacular 2016 election defeat. He concluded that it is time for Hillary to move on from her past political losses.