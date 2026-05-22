Hill Air Force Base to Receive $6.5 Million Boost for F-35 Repair Capabilities from Military Bill

Northern Utah's Hill Air Force Base could see a $6.5 million boost bolstering its F-35 repair capabilities thanks to a new military bill making its way through Congress.

An F-35A Lightning II jet taxis off the runway at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden on March 19, 2024. The base could see a funding boost for an F-35 repair facility in a new spending bill making its way through Congress.

The provision was tucked into the House's annual appropriations bill funding military infrastructure and veterans affairs, which passed last week. The spending line was secured by Rep. Blake Moore, who represents the district where the base is located. The proposed facility is intended to serve as the Air Force's sole depot-level canopy repair site, meaning the highest level of maintenance, such as rebuilding or complete restoration.

The facility will specialize in repairing F-35 canopies, referring to the transparent enclosure that covers the cockpit. The current temporary F-35 canopy repair stations located at Hill Air Force Base are considered inadequate to meet increasing demands. The stations can only support a 'low initial production rate of six assemblies per month,' according to Moore's office.

As the Air Force continues to acquire more F-35 aircraft, more of the canopy depot maintenance work currently being done by the manufacturer will soon, by contract, be transferred to the Air Force; at which time a much larger repair facility on base will need to be ready





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Hill Air Force Base F-35 Repair Facility Rep. Blake Moore New Military Bill F-35 Canopies Canopy Depot Maintenance Work Air Force Navy Marines Allied Nations Canopy Maintenance Facility Transparent Enclosure Cockpit Desert Canyon Utah Medal Of Honor Recipient Barney Frank

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