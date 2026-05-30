Hill Air Force Base Personnel Honored for Heroism in Combat Operations

Members of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah were awarded Distinguished Flying Crosses and Bronze Stars for their heroism during combat operations in foreign territory, specifically in Iran.

Members of the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base in Utah were awarded Distinguished Flying Cross es and Bronze Star s for their heroism during combat operations in foreign territory, specifically in Iran .

The operations, which took place in June 2025, saw F-35s from the base being the first to enter enemy airspace in Iran, marking the first time the F-35s were used in combat. The 388th Fighter Wing's Wild Weasel mission involved escorting B-2 Spirit bombers to target Iran's nuclear program. The mission was a significant one, as it involved going into harm's way to neutralize enemy defenses and allow other assets to do their job.

The Distinguished Flying Cross medals were awarded to one lieutenant colonel, two majors, and three captains from the 388th Fighter Wing, while 15 others from the wing received the Bronze Star medal. The awards recognize acts of heroism performed in ground combat. The 388th Fighter Wing's commander, Col. Christopher Hubbard, emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the mission's success.

He noted that the team effort was crucial in accomplishing the mission, and that the awards reflect not only on the individuals who received them but also on the entire team at Hill Air Force Base. The operations in Iran were a significant one for the 388th Fighter Wing, as it marked a new chapter in the wing's history. The wing's F-35s played a key role in the mission, and their performance was instrumental in achieving the mission's success.

The awards are a testament to the bravery and skill of the 388th Fighter Wing's personnel, and they serve as a reminder of the importance of teamwork and heroism in achieving success in combat operations. The 388th Fighter Wing's Wild Weasel mission was a complex one, involving multiple assets and requiring precise coordination and execution. The mission's success was a result of the wing's personnel working together seamlessly, and the awards recognize their hard work and dedication.

The 388th Fighter Wing's commander, Col. Christopher Hubbard, praised the wing's personnel for their bravery and skill, noting that they were instrumental in achieving the mission's success. He also emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the mission's success, noting that the team effort was crucial in accomplishing the mission.

The awards are a testament to the bravery and skill of the 388th Fighter Wing's personnel, and they serve as a reminder of the importance of teamwork and heroism in achieving success in combat operations. The 388th Fighter Wing's Wild Weasel mission was a significant one, as it marked a new chapter in the wing's history. The wing's F-35s played a key role in the mission, and their performance was instrumental in achieving the mission's success.

The awards are a testament to the bravery and skill of the 388th Fighter Wing's personnel, and they serve as a reminder of the importance of teamwork and heroism in achieving success in combat operations. The 388th Fighter Wing's commander, Col. Christopher Hubbard, praised the wing's personnel for their bravery and skill, noting that they were instrumental in achieving the mission's success.

He also emphasized the importance of teamwork in achieving the mission's success, noting that the team effort was crucial in accomplishing the mission





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Hill Air Force Base 388Th Fighter Wing Distinguished Flying Cross Bronze Star Iran F-35S Wild Weasel Mission Teamwork Heroism Combat Operations

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