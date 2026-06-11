Hill Air Force Base Expands Aircraft Sustainment Capabilities with New East Campus Project

Hill Air Force Base officials broke ground earlier this month for a multi-year project encompassing a $1.24-billion investment in aircraft sustainment. The new East Campus project aims to expand the base's capabilities with a full depot-level maintenance complex for F-35 and T-7A aircraft, impacting the Ogden Air Logistics Complex's ability to sustain the nation's newest fighter and trainer fleets.

The new East Campus project at Hill Air Force Base aims to expand aircraft sustainment capabilities, with a focus on F-35 and T-7A aircraft. The project includes construction of eight buildings, including a maintenance hangar, composite repair facility, egress facility, and canopy repair facility for F-35 s, and a T-7A depot maintenance complex.

The new facilities will impact the Ogden Air Logistics Complex's ability to sustain the nation's newest fighter and trainer fleets. The project is expected to be completed in 2032, with construction bringing in new jobs and local utility companies as subcontractors. The base issued a single-award task order contract to HHI Corporation for the project, leveraging expertise from the local area





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Hill Air Force Base Aircraft Sustainment F-35 T-7A Ogden Air Logistics Complex New East Campus Project Depot-Level Maintenance Complex Construction Jobs Local Economy Single-Award Task Order Contract HHI Corporation

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