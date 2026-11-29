Actress Hilary Swank confirms she is expecting her second child with husband Philip Schneider, arriving in December. Learn about her family announcement and reaction from their twins Aya and Ohm.

Hilary Swank has officially confirmed she is expecting her second child with husband Philip Schneider, marking a new chapter for the family. The Oscar-winning actress shared the joyful news on her Instagram account, revealing that the new baby is expected to arrive in December.

Swank Family Growth Announcement

Swank, 52, posted a photograph showing herself standing in a field alongside their three-year-old twins, Aya and Ohm. In the image, the actress' growing stomach was clearly visible, confirming the details of her growing family.

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In the caption, Swank expressed her gratitude for the past year. She wrote that she is thankful for the many blessings of the year, highlighting the fact that the family is about to become one blessing bigger. The post serves as a direct confirmation of rumors that had circulated in recent months.

Video Teaser And Social Media Clues

Alongside the photograph, Swank shared an Instagram video that provided further playful confirmation of the news. The clip featured four glow-in-the-dark stick figures dancing together.

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As the video progressed, one of the stick figures moved toward the camera. This movement revealed an additional stick figure located in the abdomen of the central figure, visually representing the pregnancy. Swank captioned the video by noting that many people had been asking what project she was doing next, stating that this particular release was scheduled for December.

Private Pregnancy Journey Details

The actress discussed the secrecy surrounding her pregnancy during an October episode of the Question Everything podcast. She explained that she lives in a small town where residents have been respectful of her privacy, ensuring the news did not leak prematurely.

Swank revealed that she remained professional and active until approximately 17 weeks into the pregnancy. She stated that she was working up until that point, which meant that no one on her film sets was aware of her condition. As a private person, she saw no reason to announce the news before she was ready.

Children Excitement And Expectations

Swank described the enthusiastic reactions of her current children, Aya and Ohm, to the impending arrival. She noted that her daughter is not typically a very soft or sentimental child, preferring to growl and get into her body physically.

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However, when Swank told Aya about the baby, the three-year-old asked, "Aw, in there?" indicating immediate excitement. Her son shared in this enthusiasm as well. The children have been asking daily whether it is Christmastime yet, eager for the baby to arrive.

Swank explained that the twins see pregnant women in restaurants and have even approached them to share the news that their mother has a baby in her belly due at Christmastime. This story follows their previous announcement in October 2022, where Swank revealed she was expecting twins with Schneider, four years after they secretly married.