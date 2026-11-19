Hilary Swank addresses criticism regarding her pregnancy at 52, calling it normal and expressing gratitude for her career and family life in this new interview.

Hilary Swank has publicly addressed recent scrutiny surrounding her pregnancy at age 52, firmly rejecting any notion that her situation is unusual. The two-time Academy Award winner used a recent television appearance to emphasize that modern medicine and societal shifts make later-life parenthood a standard reality for many families today.

Swank Responds to Geriatric Mum Criticism

The actress appeared as a guest on the popular British television program This Morning on Tuesday to discuss the topic. During the segment, host Cat Deeley raised the subject after noting that Deeley herself faced similar public comments when she became a mother at 42. Hilary Swank responded by urging society to acknowledge how far it has progressed in accepting diverse life choices.

Also read Dr Renee Hoenderkamp Defends Pregnancy At 59 After Vitriolic Online Backlash

She stated that people need to get with the times, highlighting that medical advancements have allowed women to live longer, healthier lives. Consequently, choosing to wait until later in life to have children has become a common and acceptable path for many individuals. She argued that her experience is simply part of this broader, positive trend in modern society.

Comparing Singleton to Twin Pregnancy Experience

Swank shared personal insights into the physical differences between her current pregnancy and her previous experience with twins. She confirmed that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Philip Schneider, who is 53 years old. The couple already has twins named Ohm and Aya, who were born in April 2023 when Swank was 48.

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The Oscar-winning actress noted that carrying a singleton is significantly easier than carrying twins. She revealed that she worked intensively on her film projects until only three weeks into her third trimester during her twin pregnancy. That workload involved 18-hour days on set, requiring her to employ two body doubles to handle complex action sequences.

In contrast, Swank mentioned that she remained active during her current pregnancy, working until about 17 weeks pregnant. She enjoyed the process of maintaining her professional life while nurturing her growing family. Her ability to continue working without major disruption highlighted her physical resilience and dedication to her craft.

Expressing Gratitude for Career and Family Balance

Swank reflected deeply on her journey to motherhood, describing herself as blessed to have balanced a demanding Hollywood career with raising a family. She viewed her early career as her first baby, prioritizing her professional growth before starting a family. This strategic approach allowed her to establish herself in the industry before taking on parental responsibilities.

Now that she has achieved both, she expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to be a working actor, a storyteller, and a mother. She mentioned waking up with a sense of thankfulness for her second chance at life and family. Her husband Philip, her two older children, and her supportive community have been central to her happiness and well-being.

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She emphasized that she does not take this dual role for granted, often pinching herself at the fortune of having both a successful career and a loving family. Her openness about these feelings resonates with many individuals navigating similar life transitions and professional demands.

Family Excitement and Privacy During Pregnancy

Swank's two existing children, Ohm and Aya, are reportedly thrilled about the upcoming addition to their family. The five-year-olds frequently ask when the new baby will arrive, often waking up in the morning to check if it is Christmas yet. Swank has told them the baby is coming around Christmas time, maintaining a sense of festive anticipation.

She also revealed how she managed to keep her pregnancy secret for most of the duration. Swank lives in a small town in Washington, where neighbors have been respectful of her privacy. She worked on set until 17 weeks pregnant without anyone noticing, attributing this to her private nature and the supportive environment.

Swank announced the pregnancy publicly on Instagram last month with a family video captioned that her latest project releases in December. She previously discussed the timing of the pregnancy on The Drew Barrymore Show, stating it was the right moment for her family. Her transparent communication aims to normalize later-life parenthood and inspire others.