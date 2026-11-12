Hilary Knight Is Rawther Beloved

At the hundredth-birthday party of Hilary Knight, the illustrator of the “Eloise” books, testimonials poured in from such pals as Bernadette Peters, Anderson Cooper, and the reputed inspiration for Eloise herself, Liza Minnelli.

It’s not often that you meet someone whose painting instructor was Reginald Marsh, the New York City social-realist artist of the Jazz Age who also happened to be one of this magazine’s first cartoonists.

But Hilary Knight, an illustrator most celebrated for his work on the “Eloise” books, was genially holding forth about Marsh from his wheelchair the other day, on the patio of a restaurant in Sierra Madre, California.

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“I learned so much from him,” Knight said. “He was drunk all the time but a great teacher. ” It was Knight’s hundredth birthday, and a small party had been organized by a niece, Lily Knight. Hilary, a diminutive man with no children of his own, moved in with Lily in 2018, when, because of age-related limitations, he became unable to maintain his homes in Manhattan and East Hampton.

Though Knight remains mentally and verbally sharp, his hearing isn’t what it used to be. At the restaurant, Lily distributed pink notepads and Sharpies, so that guests could pose questions and offer tributes. Knight responded either verbally or in writing.

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“Not as much as I should,” he said. “My parents were both great artists. My mother was a naturalist and a real inspiration to me. She needed to draw to keep going.

I should be doing the same thing. ” Had he heard that the Plaza, the hotel where Eloise resides in the books—and where tourists regularly visit Knight’s portrait of her, insouciantly posing in the lobby with her pug, Weenie, and her turtle, Skipperdee—will be closed for at least four years? Renovations to the façade, mostly.

“God, I hope they find a safe place to keep my painting. ” The party guests included Lily’s twin, Kitty; their brother, Chris; and a strapping young towhead named Alvin, who amused his great-great-great-uncle Hilary with his Eloise-like mischievousness.

There were also some swells and characters from Knight’s old life who had flown in from New York, among them the mustachioed pianist and historian Peter Mintun and the musician, artist, and downtown fixture Phoebe Legere, who, to Knight’s delight, had dressed up in a sequinned minidress, fish-net tights, and a plumed fedora.fond of visual whimsy and extravagance. He wore amber-tinted glasses, a bird-print shirt, and a baseball cap to which a spray of peacock feathers had been affixed.

The feathers were a nod to Knight’s love of India, a country he adores but has not—yet—had the opportunity to visit. Legere led the crowd in “Happy Birthday” as a cake was carried out. There followed a reading of testimonials from absent friends: Bernadette Peters, Anderson Cooper, the British actress Sally Hawkins, and Liza Minnelli, whose godmother was the singer and actress Kay Thompson, the author of the Eloise books.

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Minnelli is believed to have been at least a partial inspiration for Eloise.

“In 1955, you and my beloved Kay Thompson introduced the world to a little girl named Eloise, and nothing has been quite the same since,” Minnelli wrote. “Seventy-one years later, Eloise is still six years old, the Plaza is still her playground, and your drawings remain as enchanting as ever. What a magnificent legacy. What a magnificent life.

” There is a new live-action “Eloise” movie in the works, directed and co-written by Amy Sherman-Palladino. Knight has mixed feelings about this. Hawkins, who became his friend after he admired her performance in Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water,” is in the film, which is a mark in its favor.

“But I’ve seen images from the set, of Eloise as a real girl, which is kind of strange,” Knight said. “Eloise isn’t real! She’s a fantasy, an invention. That’s what I like about her.

” As the party entered its third hour, the New Yorkers, jet-lagged, made their apologies and headed out. The birthday boy, however, showed no sign of fatigue. He commandeered one of the pink notepads and wrote the following: