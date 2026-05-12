Hilary Duff's first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at 38 sparks conversation on age and legacy in Hollywood modeling

The news article highlights the career achievement of Hilary Duff, the 38-year-old actress and singer, by sharing her first-ever Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. It also discusses the topic of the much-debated subject of age in the modeling and acting industry.

Hilary Duff , the famous actress and singer, has made waves by gracing her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at the age of 38. In an interview with the publication, she expressed that it was a little scary and flattering to appear on the cover of the magazine known for its iconic swimsuit editions.

She also spoke about her comeback year, including her new album, 'The Lucky Me,' and her upcoming tour. The magazine featured different models, including Duff, Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Nicole Williams, and other young and successful models, in their swimsuit edition, showcasing their stunning looks





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Hilary Duff Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Actress Singer Swim Suit Magazine Cover Age Career Achievement

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