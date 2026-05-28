Hilary Duff calls having children before marriage 'psycho' but would still 'recommend it'

Hilary Duff did things slightly out of order but has no regrets in the long run.Duff spoke about having children with her husband Matthew Koma before they had t

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 14: Hilary Duff speaks during an interview for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series at El Rey Theatre on May 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 25: Hilary Duff attends the 52nd American Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Duff spoke about having children with her husband, Matthew Koma, before they had tied the knot during a tumultuous time in their relationship.

" got back together, we were like, 'We should have a baby,' which is psycho," Duff said. "Absolutely psycho. Three weeks later, I think, I was pregnant with Banks.

" Duff explained she and Koma had been apart for a year before they got back together the first time, then broke up again for six months before opening up communication via apps like Words with Friends before they finally reconciled. LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 28: Actress Hilary Duff and musician Matthew Koma attend the Entertainment Weekly Celebration of SAG Award Nominees sponsored by Maybelline New York at Chateau Marmont on January 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Together, Duff and Koma share three children, Banks, Mae, and Townes. She is also mom to a son, Luca, from her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

"We had the baby, got married, which was actually so fun," Duff said, adding that Banks "walked me down the aisle. It was really, really fun. Luca walked Matt down the aisle.

" Duff is set to start her "Lucky Me" tour in June, and revealed that her kids are actually huge fans of hers.

"They want to be at all the shows. It's so cute. When my confetti cannons go off, they can't believe what they're seeing. It's really cute.

Or if I do like a wardrobe change and I come out in something a little more like up, they'll be mind blown.

"Jon Grant, a senior adviser on homelessness to Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson, has resigned, the mayor’s office confirmed. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. KOMO News also learned more about the first victim identified by family members: Gilbert Bernal. A $420,000 HIT 5 prize is still unclaimed in Washington, and the winning ticket is set to expire in less than two weeks.





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