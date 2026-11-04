Hilary Duff Defends Mom Group After Toxic Claims and Shares Prank Stories

Hilary Duff responds to Alyssa French's essay about exclusion by showcasing luxury Mexico vacation with close friends, denying claims of toxicity.

Hilary Duff has publicly addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding her social circle and recent allegations of exclusion made by former friend Alyssa French. The singer and actress shared new details about her relationships with other celebrity mothers while promoting her music and lifestyle.

Speaking in an interview published on Tuesday, November 3, Duff, who is 39 years old, opened up about the nature of her friendships and the pranks her group used to play. She recalled a specific incident from her late teen-hood where she and a friend targeted someone who had wronged a mutual acquaintance. Duff explained that the group bought the cheapest and grossest can of wieners and tuna to prank their target on his front lawn.

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She described herself as being spicy during those years, noting that her spicy nights often involved a bit of evil behavior as a form of bonding and revenge. Although she did not name the friend who felt slighted, Duff confirmed that these kinds of playful, albeit mean-spirited, pranks were a regular part of their girls' nights out during that era of her life. This revelation provides context to the dynamic within her social circle that critics have recently scrutinized.

Nine months after the initial controversy erupted, Duff reunited with her inner circle on an exotic vacation. On Saturday, October 10, she posted a carousel of photos to Instagram with the caption, The group chat made it to the jungle. The images showed the celebrity mom friends enjoying luxury accommodations at the One&Only Mandarina resort. This location is situated in the coastal rainforest of Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, highlighting the exclusive nature of the trip.

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In several of the snaps, Duff was seen wearing a high-cut yellow one-piece swimsuit. The photos captured moments of her sipping coconuts by the water and playing mahjong with her friends, reinforcing her image of a tight-knit and affluent social group. These visuals serve as a direct counter-narrative to claims that she maintains a cold or exclusionary environment among her peers.

The controversy stems from an essay titled Breaking Up With My Toxic Mom Group, written by Alyssa French, who is 41 years old and shares daughters Jupiter, aged 5, and Emerson, aged 2, with her husband. In the piece, French alleged that she felt frozen out of the group and was not invited to multiple get-togethers. French wrote in January that she initially told herself it was all in her head, but eventually sensed a growing distance between herself and the other members of the group.

While French did not name anyone specifically, social media users widely speculated that Duff and Moore, who is 42 years old, were among the moms referenced. The Cut publication highlighted the essay after Tisdale French alleged that she felt excluded from the mom group activities. This speculation intensified public interest in the private dynamics of these celebrity families.

Duff addressed the situation directly during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast on February 25. She spoke with host Alex Cooper, expressing her distress over the public nature of the allegations and the spread of false information. Duff stated that it sucks to read something that is not true, emphasizing the negative impact it has on the six women involved and their respective lives.

She admitted to feeling pretty taken aback and honestly sad upon reading the essay. When asked by The Los Angeles Times about the viral claims of toxicity, Duff defended her peers, stating that the women at school are lovely and that she is obsessed with all of them. She noted that this is not new for her, implying she is accustomed to defending her close-knit circle against outside criticism.

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Duff has consistently maintained that her friendships are healthy and supportive. During an earlier episode of Harper Bazaar's Burning Questions YouTube series on Thursday, March 5, she discussed early 2000s trends, comparing the toxicity of such social dynamics to the outdated MySpace Top 8 feature. By juxtaposing her current luxury lifestyle with her defense of the group, Duff aims to demonstrate the strength and happiness of her social connections.

The vacation photos serve as visual evidence of the camaraderie that French claims did not exist. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny placed on celebrity friendships and the complex dynamics of mom groups in the public eye. Duff's response underscores her commitment to protecting her friends from what she views as inaccurate and damaging narratives.

The combination of her recent podcast appearance and the new Billboard interview creates a comprehensive timeline of her defense strategy. She moves from emotional reaction to factual correction, ensuring her narrative remains consistent across different media platforms. This approach allows her to address both the personal hurt caused by the allegations and the public misinformation spreading online.

Fans continue to debate the validity of French's claims versus Duff's assertions of loyalty and friendship. The lack of named individuals in the original essay leaves room for interpretation, but the visual proof of recent gatherings strengthens Duff's position. As the story evolves, the focus remains on how celebrity circles navigate privacy and public perception simultaneously.