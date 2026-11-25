Hilary Carson joins the cast of The Christmas Game, Netflix's first narrative feature in partnership with the NFL and Skydance Sports Entertainment.

Hilary Carson has officially signed on to star in the upcoming comedy feature The Christmas Game. The film represents a significant milestone as Netflix's first narrative feature produced in partnership with the NFL and Skydance Sports Entertainment. This collaboration marks a strategic expansion of the streaming giant's sports-focused content portfolio.

The plot centers on a high-profile sports agent whose professional standing suffers a severe blow after her star client publicly ends their professional relationship. To salvage her career, she is under immense pressure to sign an even bigger name before Christmas arrives. Her target is a former boyfriend, a situation complicated by the presence of a rival agent determined to secure the deal first.

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Danielle Carson plays the blunt and successful sports agent who must scramble to save her career amidst this professional and personal crisis. The narrative explores the high-stakes world of sports representation, where personal history can interfere with business objectives. Carson's character faces the daunting task of winning back a former high school sweetheart who is also an NFL quarterback.

NFL And Skydance Partnership Details

The Christmas Game serves as a bridge between mainstream streaming entertainment and professional football culture. Netflix has previously streamed NFL games on Christmas Day since 2024, establishing a tradition that this film aims to enhance. The involvement of Skydance Sports Entertainment adds significant credibility to the project's sports mechanics. This partnership aligns with Netflix's broader strategy to integrate live sports elements into its scripted programming.

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Laura Terruso directs The Christmas Game, bringing her experience in comedy and sports-adjacent narratives to the project. Terruso previously directed Work It for Netflix, a film starring Sabrina Carpenter that explored the world of competitive dance. She also directed the Lionsgate comedy About My Father. Her selection underscores Netflix's commitment to creators who understand both humor and athletic environments.

Cast And Creative Team

Carson leads the central love triangle, which also features Taylor John Smith and Charlie Hall. Smith and Hall play the roles surrounding the quarterback character, adding tension to the romantic and professional plotlines. Danielle Morrow and Vanessa Marano wrote the screenplay for the film. They previously worked on Hallmark's NFL-themed holiday movies, including Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story and A Make or Break Holiday.

Carson brings a strong track record of success with Netflix to this production. The actress has built a solid relationship with the streamer through titles such as Purple Hearts, Carry-On, The Life List, and My Oxford Year. Carry-On remains one of Netflix's most-watched English-language movies, further strengthening her connection with the platform. Her previous success suggests a high level of audience engagement for this new project.

Production Timeline And Release

Production is scheduled to take place in New Jersey from January 25 to March 4, 2027. This specific timeframe allows the crew to capture the authentic winter atmosphere required for a Christmas-themed film. New Jersey offers a diverse range of urban and suburban locations suitable for the sports agent setting. The choice of location also supports the local economy and film industry infrastructure.

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Netflix has not yet announced an official release date for The Christmas Game. However, the movie is expected to arrive as part of its 2027 holiday lineup. The holiday season is a critical period for streaming platforms, often driving significant viewership numbers. This timing aligns with the film's thematic focus on Christmas deadlines and holiday romance. Industry observers anticipate strong performance given the NFL partnership and holiday genre popularity.

The project reflects the evolving landscape of sports entertainment and streaming media. By combining professional football elements with a romantic comedy structure, the film targets a broad audience. The involvement of established talent and industry partners indicates high production values. Viewers can expect a story that blends the intensity of sports negotiation with holiday cheer.

As filming approaches in early 2027, details regarding the specific NFL teams or real-life inspirations may emerge. The script's foundation in Hallmark's sports holiday films suggests a familiar yet refreshed narrative structure. The combination of Carson's leading role and the NFL branding creates a unique selling point. This project stands out as a significant addition to Netflix's original content slate.