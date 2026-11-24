Hila Klein announced her decision to exit the 'H3 Podcast' following her husband and co-host's affair.

In a post on Instagram, Hila apologized to fans for her departure.

“I truly tried with every ounce of strength I had to make this work,” she wrote. “But after everything that has happened, I’ve come to realize that I can’t continue down this path while also giving myself the space I need to heal and protect my mental health. ” She explained that her priority is to “focus on myself, my healing, and what’s best for me and my kids. ” “I’m devastated that things have come to this,” she added.

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“I love this community we’ve built together so much, and I love the crew like my own family. Walking away from something that has been such a huge part of my life is incredibly painful. I will miss you all more than I can put into words.

”“I am working with Hila to urgently remove my ownership and financial stakes in any podcasts, Teddy Fresh, Teddy Glow or any joint venture that I would profit from,” he wrote on social media, referring to his wife’s fashion and beauty brands.

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“All of your support will go directly to Hila and the crew. I do this in the hope that people can still support Hila and the crew without the concern of enriching me. ” Earlier this month, Hila addressed Ethan’s affair in an emotional video on YouTube.

“When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me,” she said. “And it was just like the floor just disappeared. All of a sudden, I realized that this person has been lying to me every single day. ” She said that his actions went against “everything we’ve ever talked about” and “any morals that I thought he stood for,” adding that she in now divorcing him.

Previously Unseen Footage of Led Zeppelin at Madison Square Garden Surfaces After 49 YearsBilly Ray Cyrus Shares Snapshots From Miley’s Wedding: 'Beautiful' to See Family 'United by Love' “I need to figure out what is my life going to look like? How do we co-parent when I can’t look at him or talk to him? Where am I going to live? What is going to happen to my career, my job, my employees who I’m responsible for?

” she said. Hila said that while she would have preferred to deal with the situation in private, she was “basically forced” to speak publicly to prevent others from telling the story. The former couple had worked together as content creators since 2011, when they launched their YouTube channel. They launched the “H3 Podcast” in 2016.

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